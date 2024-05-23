Evening Reading - May 23, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Jason Voorhees is headed to MultiVersus and we've got some early gameplay with the horror icon from the #Fridaythe13th franchise! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/iTHDDLfNO2 — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 23, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Evening Pebbling?

Recently I learned that the act of sending your friends & family little videos and tweets and memes you find online it’s called pebbling, like how penguins bring pebbles back to their little penguin loved ones 🥹 — NurseKelsey (she/her) 🌈✨🎉❤️🏳️‍🌈 (@nursekelsey) May 21, 2024

I bring you these dank memes and tweets because I love you.

This is what we could lose with CoPilot AI

AI will never be able to replace two senior software engineers arguing about a variable name for 2 hours, there's a certain art to it pic.twitter.com/vnZwNK9yj4 — terminally onλine εngineer 🇺🇦 (@tekbog) May 22, 2024

Naming variables is a time-honored dev tradition that we must preserve.

Battery swapping is a real thing in China

Battery replacement for electric trucks. pic.twitter.com/4AmaAGCUAg — Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) May 20, 2024

China is more advanced than the United States in a lot of ways.

F it, Duke Nukem Forever E3 1998 trailer

Hell yeah.

I miss Norm

Norm Macdonald’s appearance at the Roast of Bob Saget was unlike anything ever seen before. Watch this legendary clip with additional footage. pic.twitter.com/nb6JECXn4H — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) September 14, 2021

This is still one of the best comedy bits I have ever seen.

AirBnB: Tokyo Drift

airbnb had a sick spot pic.twitter.com/emUl1sFEaO — ;-; (@niikkoo__) May 20, 2024

Who doesn't love drifting?

A lost interview with Satoru Iwata has surfaced

Leave luck to Heaven.

What is this mist that they are spraying onto Luka Dončić?

Secret diddy mist is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/K9R5tynFph — Chatnigg🅰️h (@chatniggah) May 16, 2024

Diddy mist? In this economy?

And now the song of my people...

Really something else.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

