Evening Reading - May 23, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Evening Pebbling?

I bring you these dank memes and tweets because I love you.

This is what we could lose with CoPilot AI

Naming variables is a time-honored dev tradition that we must preserve.

Battery swapping is a real thing in China

China is more advanced than the United States in a lot of ways.

F it, Duke Nukem Forever E3 1998 trailer

Hell yeah.

I miss Norm

This is still one of the best comedy bits I have ever seen.

AirBnB: Tokyo Drift

Who doesn't love drifting?

A lost interview with Satoru Iwata has surfaced

Leave luck to Heaven.

What is this mist that they are spraying onto Luka Dončić?

Diddy mist? In this economy?

And now the song of my people...

Really something else.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 23, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

    May 23, 2024 8:35 PM

    Evening Reading - May 23, 2024

      May 23, 2024 9:29 PM

      Viz. weather report: went camping last weekend and ran into poop trees. Smaller than yours, like the height of a hedge. But definitely had weird poop things on them, along with buds but few leaves.

      I didn't take any photos because there were too many mosquitoes to consider stopping for even 5 seconds.

      But poop trees is real.

      May 23, 2024 10:13 PM

      I want the rest of the Organ Recital "song of my people".

