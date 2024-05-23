Evening Reading - May 23, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch review: Even better with age
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 review: Maelstrom of the mind
- Combo Breaker 2024: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
- Black Ops 6 confirmed as this year's Call of Duty
- MultiVersus brings refined gameplay as it approaches release
- Destiny 2 ability tuning preview shows Well of Radiance & Ward of Dawn changes, Frost Armor, & more
- George Miller wants Hideo Kojima to develop a Mad Max game, but 'would never ask him'
- Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 notes
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord review: Boomer looter
- Street Fighter 6 Version 202405 patch notes
Jason Voorhees is headed to MultiVersus and we've got some early gameplay with the horror icon from the #Fridaythe13th franchise! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/iTHDDLfNO2— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 23, 2024
Evening Pebbling?
Recently I learned that the act of sending your friends & family little videos and tweets and memes you find online it’s called pebbling, like how penguins bring pebbles back to their little penguin loved ones 🥹— NurseKelsey (she/her) 🌈✨🎉❤️🏳️🌈 (@nursekelsey) May 21, 2024
I bring you these dank memes and tweets because I love you.
This is what we could lose with CoPilot AI
AI will never be able to replace two senior software engineers arguing about a variable name for 2 hours, there's a certain art to it pic.twitter.com/vnZwNK9yj4— terminally onλine εngineer 🇺🇦 (@tekbog) May 22, 2024
Naming variables is a time-honored dev tradition that we must preserve.
Battery swapping is a real thing in China
Battery replacement for electric trucks. pic.twitter.com/4AmaAGCUAg— Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) May 20, 2024
China is more advanced than the United States in a lot of ways.
F it, Duke Nukem Forever E3 1998 trailer
Hell yeah.
I miss Norm
Norm Macdonald’s appearance at the Roast of Bob Saget was unlike anything ever seen before. Watch this legendary clip with additional footage. pic.twitter.com/nb6JECXn4H— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) September 14, 2021
This is still one of the best comedy bits I have ever seen.
AirBnB: Tokyo Drift
airbnb had a sick spot pic.twitter.com/emUl1sFEaO— ;-; (@niikkoo__) May 20, 2024
Who doesn't love drifting?
A lost interview with Satoru Iwata has surfaced
Leave luck to Heaven.
What is this mist that they are spraying onto Luka Dončić?
Secret diddy mist is insane 😭 pic.twitter.com/K9R5tynFph— Chatnigg🅰️h (@chatniggah) May 16, 2024
Diddy mist? In this economy?
And now the song of my people...
what we on pic.twitter.com/czVL2nbjda— tayler (😬) (@billdifferen) May 18, 2024
Really something else.
Viz. weather report: went camping last weekend and ran into poop trees. Smaller than yours, like the height of a hedge. But definitely had weird poop things on them, along with buds but few leaves.
I didn't take any photos because there were too many mosquitoes to consider stopping for even 5 seconds.
But poop trees is real.
