Black Ops 6 confirmed as this year's Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get a proper reveal at the Xbox Showcase next month.
Donovan Erskine
After numerous teases and cryptic social media posts, Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is this year’s installment in long-running first-person shooter franchise. It’s being developed by Treyarch and will receive a full reveal following the Xbox Showcase in June.

Activision confirmed the title for the next Call of Duty game in a social media post today. The logo, which was censored in previous marketing material, is placed beneath an image of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. and an orange illustration of three dog heads. This week, Activision teased Black Ops 6 with a video of Mt. Rushmore, with banners over the eyes of the presidential carvings that read “The truth lies.”

We’ll get our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during the Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9. It’ll take place immediately after the Xbox Showcase, similar to the Starfield Direct from last year. We can also expect to get a release date during this event.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 officially joining the 2024 video game release calendar, stick with Shacknews for future updates as we head into what will surely be a busy summer for gaming news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

