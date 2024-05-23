Black Ops 6 confirmed as this year's Call of Duty Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will get a proper reveal at the Xbox Showcase next month.

After numerous teases and cryptic social media posts, Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is this year’s installment in long-running first-person shooter franchise. It’s being developed by Treyarch and will receive a full reveal following the Xbox Showcase in June.

Activision confirmed the title for the next Call of Duty game in a social media post today. The logo, which was censored in previous marketing material, is placed beneath an image of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. and an orange illustration of three dog heads. This week, Activision teased Black Ops 6 with a video of Mt. Rushmore, with banners over the eyes of the presidential carvings that read “The truth lies.”

We’ll get our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during the Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9. It’ll take place immediately after the Xbox Showcase, similar to the Starfield Direct from last year. We can also expect to get a release date during this event.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 officially joining the 2024 video game release calendar, stick with Shacknews for future updates as we head into what will surely be a busy summer for gaming news.