George Miller wants Hideo Kojima to develop a Mad Max game, but 'would never ask him'

The Mad Max creator expressed interest in seeing Kojima's take on the post-apocalyptic universe.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Warner Bros. Pictures
4

Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most beloved action movies ever made. While a video game based on the series came out the same year, the idea of another adaptation was brought up to series creator George Miller during a red carpet event. In answering, Miller revealed that he’d be interested in seeing a Mad Max game developed by Hideo Kojima.

George Miller, who co-created the Mad Max franchise and has directed all of its installments, was speaking to LADbible on the red carpet for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga when he was asked about potentially collaborating with a video game studio on a new Mad Max game. “I’m one of those people who would rather not do something unless you can do it at the highest level,” Miller stated, after sharing that he’s been asked many times to do more Mad Max video games.

“I’ve just been speaking to Kojima here, who came all the way from Japan… if he would take it on… but he’s got so much fantastic stuff in his own head that I would never ask him,” he continued. Miller went on to say that he couldn’t oversee such a project himself, but would be willing to give it to someone of Kojima’s caliber.

The previous Mad Max video game launched to average reviews in 2015, where it ironically shared a release date with Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. There’s nothing to suggest that Kojima Productions is going to add a Mad Max adaptation to its list of in-development projects, but fans of the studio and post-apocalyptic film franchise can keep their fingers crossed.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 23, 2024 8:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, George Miller wants Hideo Kojima to develop a Mad Max game, but 'would never ask him'

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 23, 2024 8:38 AM

      "Death Driving"

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 23, 2024 8:45 AM

      George Miller was scanned by Kojima and it's a character on Death Stranding 2, the voice is done by someone else IIRC.

      You can see him on the latest trailer of the game, he is the pilot of the ship.

    • ShXIII legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 23, 2024 8:53 AM

      I thought that Mad Max game that Avalanche did was awesome with one GLARING flaw, by the time you get your car fully upgraded the game is over and to add insult to that no New Game + mode to enjoy that jacked out interceptor. I was PISSED!!

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        May 23, 2024 9:03 AM

        I think it was one of the only games I 100% since games came on cartridges. It was very good as a game if it hadn’t been named Mad Max, and as a Mad Max licensed game it was exceptional.

        • ShXIII legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 23, 2024 9:09 AM

          It's very rare when I 100% a game but like you this one made the list. It was a lot of fun

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 23, 2024 8:58 AM

      Borderlands 1 ?

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 23, 2024 9:01 AM

      Kojima was posting all over his social media earlier in the week on the red carpet lovey dovey with George Miller. The pictures are hilarious, with Kojima looking like one of those big eye children Keane paintings.

    • eorlas legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 23, 2024 10:45 AM

      "i couldnt possibly ask. i wouldnt want to burden him. but i'll make a public statement, on the record, on camera, about this desire that will very obviously be shared on the internet."

      my eyes cant roll any further.

