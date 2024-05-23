George Miller wants Hideo Kojima to develop a Mad Max game, but 'would never ask him' The Mad Max creator expressed interest in seeing Kojima's take on the post-apocalyptic universe.

Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the most beloved action movies ever made. While a video game based on the series came out the same year, the idea of another adaptation was brought up to series creator George Miller during a red carpet event. In answering, Miller revealed that he’d be interested in seeing a Mad Max game developed by Hideo Kojima.

George Miller, who co-created the Mad Max franchise and has directed all of its installments, was speaking to LADbible on the red carpet for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga when he was asked about potentially collaborating with a video game studio on a new Mad Max game. “I’m one of those people who would rather not do something unless you can do it at the highest level,” Miller stated, after sharing that he’s been asked many times to do more Mad Max video games.

George Miller revealed he wants @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN to make a Mad Max game🤯@Kojima_Hideo pic.twitter.com/o8mDdSAkFs — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) May 20, 2024

“I’ve just been speaking to Kojima here, who came all the way from Japan… if he would take it on… but he’s got so much fantastic stuff in his own head that I would never ask him,” he continued. Miller went on to say that he couldn’t oversee such a project himself, but would be willing to give it to someone of Kojima’s caliber.

The previous Mad Max video game launched to average reviews in 2015, where it ironically shared a release date with Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. There’s nothing to suggest that Kojima Productions is going to add a Mad Max adaptation to its list of in-development projects, but fans of the studio and post-apocalyptic film franchise can keep their fingers crossed.