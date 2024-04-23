New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk says Tesla Optimus robot volume production and deliveries could begin in 2025

The first wave of Tesla Bots could be in the hands of the public as early as next year.
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
3

One of Tesla's more fascinating in-development projects is the Tesla Bot. Also referred to as Optimus, this humanoid robot was originally revealed back in 2021. There have been few updates since then, but CEO Elon Musk has now shared that volume production and deliveries of the Tesla Bot could begin as soon as 2025.

Elon Musk provided the latest update on the Tesla Bot during the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call. “I think Optimus will be more valuable than everything else combined,” the CEO said. Musk also said that he believes Tesla will have Optimus performing “useful tasks” around its factories by the end of the year.

A full-body shot of the Tesla Bot.

Source: Tesla

After launching internally later this year, Musk envisions that Tesla may be able to sell the Tesla Bot externally at some point in 2025. Much is still unknown about the humanoid robot other than the fact it’s designed to handle general tasks.

With Tesla’s Optimus robot potentially launching in 2025, we could be gearing up for a new era for the EV manufacturer. As for its other ambitious projects, Tesla has also stated that it’ll be increasing its AI training exponentially by the end of 2024.

