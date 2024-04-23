New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Tesla's no longer AI training compute constrained, 85,000 NVIDIA H100s to be deployed by end of 2024

Elon Musk provided an update on the state of Tesla's AI training during the company's latest earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings results brought mixed results for the EV company and its investors. The subsequent earnings call featured additional insight thanks to CEO Elon Musk, who spoke about Tesla’s internal AI training while addressing investors. He stated that the company is less restrained in its ability to train AI, and that it plans to have 85,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs training AI by the end of the year.

The update on the state of Tesla’s AI computing was provided by CEO Elon Musk during the Q1 2024 earnings call. Tesla’s capacity to train AI had previously been fairly constrained, as evidenced by a graph featured in today's earnings report. However, Tesla expects this to grow exponentially in the near future.

A blue Tesla Model S.

Source: Tesla

NVIDIA technology has been a godsend for tech companies looking to invest in AI, and Tesla is no different. With the EV company planning to deploy a staggering 85,000 H100 GPUs by the end of 2024, it looks like Tesla will be ramping up its AI efforts sooner rather than later. For all things Tesla and technology, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola