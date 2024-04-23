Tesla's no longer AI training compute constrained, 85,000 NVIDIA H100s to be deployed by end of 2024 Elon Musk provided an update on the state of Tesla's AI training during the company's latest earnings call.

Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings results brought mixed results for the EV company and its investors. The subsequent earnings call featured additional insight thanks to CEO Elon Musk, who spoke about Tesla’s internal AI training while addressing investors. He stated that the company is less restrained in its ability to train AI, and that it plans to have 85,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs training AI by the end of the year.

The update on the state of Tesla’s AI computing was provided by CEO Elon Musk during the Q1 2024 earnings call. Tesla’s capacity to train AI had previously been fairly constrained, as evidenced by a graph featured in today's earnings report. However, Tesla expects this to grow exponentially in the near future.



Source: Tesla

To further improve our end-to-end training capability, we will continue to increase our core AI infrastructure capacity in the coming months. In Q1, we completed the transition to Hardware 4.0, our latest in-vehicle computer with increased inference processing power and improved cameras.

NVIDIA technology has been a godsend for tech companies looking to invest in AI, and Tesla is no different. With the EV company planning to deploy a staggering 85,000 H100 GPUs by the end of 2024, it looks like Tesla will be ramping up its AI efforts sooner rather than later. For all things Tesla and technology, stay right here on Shacknews.