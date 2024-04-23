Listen to Tesla's (TSLA) Q1 2024 earnings call here Here's where you can listen to Tesla discuss its Q1 2024 earnings.

Tesla (TSLA) will release its Q1 2024 earnings report at the close of markets today. After the release of that report, the EV company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results and take questions from investors. If you’re interested in hearing what Tesla leadership has to say, you can listen to Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call here.

Listen to Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2024 earnings call

Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can watch using the video embed above.

During the call, we can expect to hear from Tesla executives (potentially Elon Musk) as they discuss the results of the company’s Q1 2024 earnings report. We’ll also be listening closely for any announcements on the future of the business.

That’s how you can listen to Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings call. Stick with Shacknews for any news or updates out of the earnings.