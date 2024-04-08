Fallout series premiere date moves up one more day What's better than Fallout's premiere date getting moved up a day? How about Fallout's premiere getting moved up another day?

It was originally expected that Prime Video and Bethesda would release the Fallout television series on Friday, April 12, just in time for the weekend. A few weeks ago, they surprised fans by revealing that the premiere date was moving up by a day to Thursday, April 11. With just hours to go before that big day, Prime Video has surprised fans once again, this time announcing that Fallout's full first season would now go live this coming Wednesday.

The end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected. FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/9AcWR9uAqQ — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 9, 2024

The new Fallout premiere date was revealed during Monday's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game and was later posted to the show's various social media channels, including X (formerly Twitter). Actor Walton Goggins, who will be playing The Ghoul on the show, gave fans the show's latest update, noting that it will now go live on Wednesday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. The latest change in premiere dates comes a month after the previous change that saw it move to April 11.

Fallout comes from Amazon MGM Studios in conjunction with Kilter Films and Bethesda Game Studios. It follows Vault Dweller Lucy (played by Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell), the Brotherhood of Steel's Maximus (played by Emancipation's Aaron Kotar), and The Ghoul (the aforementioned Walton Goggins, whose many credits include the 2018 Tomb Raider movie) as they encounter one another and the various dangers of the surface world. Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are working as the show's executive producers with Nolan directing the first three episodes. The new premiere date comes just hours after The Hollywood Reporter posted a story that Amazon picked up $25 million USD in tax credits to film the show in California, seemingly indicating that a second season is likely.



Source: Amazon MGM Studios

