Helldivers 2 will never turn off friendly fire, says creative director Johan Pilestedt said if they turned off friendly fire, they'd have to turn off damage against enemies as well, so you'll just have to keep blowing your friends up.

Helldivers 2 is hilarious, due in no small part to just how many unfortunate things you can do to your teammates on accident and possibly on purpose. That aspect of the game is never going to change, according to Arrowhead Game Studios creative director Johan Pilestedt. Friendly fire is reportedly just as much a part of Helldivers 2 as anything else in the game and it’s not getting a toggleable option anytime soon.

Pilestedt shared the stark facts about Helldivers 2 friendly fire on his Twitter in response to a fan this last weekend. According to Pilestedt, the long and short of it is don’t expect friendly fire to ever go away in Helldivers 2:

If we turned off friendly fire we would have to turn off bullet damage against enemies as well. It's the law.

According to Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt, there's no chance of friendly fire going away in Helldivers 2.

Source: Johan Pilestedt

If that tweet is any indication, it sounds like friendly fire is never going away in Helldivers 2, not even as an optional toggle. The real question is, why would you want that? Helldivers 2 is a highly comedic action co-op game, and that’s due in no small part that you can gib your teammates just as easily as any killer bug or robot. Moreover, it’s not as though Arrowhead isn’t listening wholeheartedly to its fans, given how many updates and patches are fixing the issues players talk about online or bring fun new destructive elements to the game to contend with or use. If friendly fire was truly an issue, Arrowhead would most likely fix it in a jiffy.

So, there you have it, if you don’t want to kill your fellow divers in the battle for Super Earth, you’ll just have to shoot in their general direction less and not chuck highly destructible ordinance in their direction. Barring that, Helldivers 2 will always be a place where you have the freedom to skullcap your pal just as much as the bugs that threaten your way of life. In the meantime, stay tuned for more Helldivers 2 news and content here at Shacknews.