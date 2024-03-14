Evening Reading - March 14, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Outcast - A New Beginning review: Hi Jetpack, I'm Dad
- Highwater review: A flood of friendship
- Rise of the Ronin unleashes Team Ninja's trademark combat onto a beautiful open world
- Turtle Beach acquires game peripheral company PDP for $118 million USD
- Destiny 2: Into the Light content update arrives in early April
- Embracer Group sells Saber Interactive for $247 million
- Halo 2 online matchmaking returns in March thanks to community modders
- Bandai Namco will ban Tekken 8 players that abuse costume options
- Resident Evil 4 Remake crosses 7 million copies sold
- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.102 notes make Charger heads more receptive to anti-tank
Robot company Figure posted a video update showcasing its OpenAI Speech-to-Speech Reasoning. #OpenAI #FigureAI #AI pic.twitter.com/6fsjcG50bx— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 14, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
TikTokers are handling the upcoming TikTok ban about as well as you would expect
Watch it. pic.twitter.com/fUCMuPsZyC— Katrina 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 (@zapatas_mom) March 14, 2024
Pearlmania500 mad. Big mad.
The things that amaze this guy...
Ain't no way...
What's at stake if TikTok gets banned
There was nothing more beautiful than a group of strangers coming together to produce this entire cinematic storyline: https://t.co/81msZhf0s9 pic.twitter.com/0Ot0npEMYN— Ultima Real (@UltimaShadowX) March 12, 2024
These stitched together videos sure are something else.
Wild Kingdom
I knew I bought these for a good reason pic.twitter.com/C14i45T1Tf— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 10, 2024
Kitties are funny with hands.
March 11, 2024
Dog eats cheerleader. Film at 11.
March 10, 2024
Kitty sits funny.
March 10, 2024
Kitty math.
March 11, 2024
Kitty punch!
tired pic.twitter.com/bzpd3zXFpd— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) March 12, 2024
Tired kitty.
🐱: don't touch me.😂 pic.twitter.com/QYSo2eRkpl— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 11, 2024
Silly kitty!
March 13, 2024
Good friends.
I don't know if this video is staged, but I guess it is good that the turtle got to water.
March 13, 2024
Zamboni racing game? In this economy?
I'm making a zamboni racing game that goes 10 km/h as an extended bit that only I find funny. pic.twitter.com/jWvWD3Cyhw— Birthday Boy 🏳️⚧️ (@ravioli117) March 12, 2024
Sign me up!
Beware of Ervil LeBaron
March 14, 2024
I wonder if he is related to LeBroom Joomes?
LEGO Alan Wake? (SPOILER ALERT FOR ALAN WAKE 2)
LEGO Herald Of Darkness! (Part 1, still working on the rest)#b3d #LEGO #AlanWake #AlanWakeFanart@alanwake @SamLakeRMD pic.twitter.com/zkOANYy01C— Elizabeth - IX (@ix_lemon) March 14, 2024
This was very well done. Looking forward to Part 2.
Mr. Beast is confident in his ability to spend money
I would probably buy a few sports teams, some video game website, and call it a day.
Lacey accidentally'd a Pikachu
Oops 😬 pic.twitter.com/FudsaOyDWD— Lacey Johnson Music (@LaceyJMusic) March 14, 2024
It was a super effective impulse buy!
RIP Shigeichi Negishi
Farewell to another legend: Shigeichi Negishi, inventor of karaoke, has died age 100. By automating the sing-along, he earned the enmity of performers who saw his machine as a threat to their jobs. It's an eerie precursor of the debate surrounding AI's impact on artists today. pic.twitter.com/ZOpLdSisb2— Matt Alt (@Matt_Alt) March 14, 2024
The inventor of karaoke has passed away at the age of 100.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 14, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 14, 2024