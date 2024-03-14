Evening Reading - March 14, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

TikTokers are handling the upcoming TikTok ban about as well as you would expect

Pearlmania500 mad. Big mad.

The things that amaze this guy...

Ain't no way...

What's at stake if TikTok gets banned

There was nothing more beautiful than a group of strangers coming together to produce this entire cinematic storyline: https://t.co/81msZhf0s9 pic.twitter.com/0Ot0npEMYN — Ultima Real (@UltimaShadowX) March 12, 2024

These stitched together videos sure are something else.

Wild Kingdom

I knew I bought these for a good reason pic.twitter.com/C14i45T1Tf — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 10, 2024

Kitties are funny with hands.

Dog eats cheerleader. Film at 11.

pic.twitter.com/BsggpJ8j2G — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 10, 2024

Kitty sits funny.

Kitty math.

pic.twitter.com/LuET0xiIzW — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 11, 2024

Kitty punch!

Tired kitty.

🐱: don't touch me.😂 pic.twitter.com/QYSo2eRkpl — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 11, 2024

Silly kitty!

Good friends.

I don't know if this video is staged, but I guess it is good that the turtle got to water.

Zamboni racing game? In this economy?

I'm making a zamboni racing game that goes 10 km/h as an extended bit that only I find funny. pic.twitter.com/jWvWD3Cyhw — Birthday Boy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ravioli117) March 12, 2024

Sign me up!

Beware of Ervil LeBaron

I wonder if he is related to LeBroom Joomes?

LEGO Alan Wake? (SPOILER ALERT FOR ALAN WAKE 2)

This was very well done. Looking forward to Part 2.

Mr. Beast is confident in his ability to spend money

I would probably buy a few sports teams, some video game website, and call it a day.

Lacey accidentally'd a Pikachu

It was a super effective impulse buy!

RIP Shigeichi Negishi

Farewell to another legend: Shigeichi Negishi, inventor of karaoke, has died age 100. By automating the sing-along, he earned the enmity of performers who saw his machine as a threat to their jobs. It's an eerie precursor of the debate surrounding AI's impact on artists today. pic.twitter.com/ZOpLdSisb2 — Matt Alt (@Matt_Alt) March 14, 2024

The inventor of karaoke has passed away at the age of 100.

