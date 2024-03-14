New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 14, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

TikTokers are handling the upcoming TikTok ban about as well as you would expect

Pearlmania500 mad. Big mad.

The things that amaze this guy...

Ain't no way...

What's at stake if TikTok gets banned

These stitched together videos sure are something else.

Wild Kingdom

Kitties are funny with hands.

Dog eats cheerleader. Film at 11.

Kitty sits funny.

Kitty math.

Kitty punch!

Tired kitty.

Silly kitty!

Good friends.

I don't know if this video is staged, but I guess it is good that the turtle got to water.

Zamboni racing game? In this economy?

Sign me up!

Beware of Ervil LeBaron

I wonder if he is related to LeBroom Joomes?

LEGO Alan Wake? (SPOILER ALERT FOR ALAN WAKE 2)

This was very well done. Looking forward to Part 2.

Mr. Beast is confident in his ability to spend money

I would probably buy a few sports teams, some video game website, and call it a day.

Lacey accidentally'd a Pikachu

It was a super effective impulse buy!

RIP Shigeichi Negishi

The inventor of karaoke has passed away at the age of 100.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 14, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola