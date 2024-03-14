Destiny 2: Into the Light content update arrives in early April Destiny 2's next update will bring two months of free content to the game.

As Bungie works away on The Final Shape, the next major expansion for Destiny 2, the studio has prepared a smaller batch of free content that’ll arrive next month. Into the Light is the next update for Destiny 2, and it comes out on April 9, 2024.

Bungie announced Destiny 2: Into the Light in the latest installment of TWID (This Week in Destiny). Launching alongside Update 7.3.6, Into the Light will bring new in-game content throughout April and May as players gear up for The Final Shape in June.



Source: Bungie

We don’t currently know what’s in store for Into the Light, but that’ll change soon. Bungie will host three livestreams leading up to the release of Into the Light to show off all the new content featured within. These broadcasts will take place on March 19, March 26, and April 2, all starting at 10 a.m. PT.

With Into the Light right around the corner, Destiny 2 players won’t have to wait long until there’s new content to explore. Be sure to bookmark our Destiny 2 hub for everything you need to know about the sci-fi shooter.