Resident Evil 4 Remake crosses 7 million copies sold

The Resident Evil series has now exceeded 154 million copies sold.
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
Resident Evil 4 was one of last year’s most critically-acclaimed games, and it has the sales numbers to match. Capcom’s remake of the iconic horror game has now sold over 7 million copies, putting the full series total at 154 million.

Capcom shared a press release to announce the milestone for its latest entry in the horror series. This milestone comes just over a week before the game’s one-year anniversary on March 24.

Leon Kennedy staring out of a vehicle window.

Source: Capcom

Capcom attributes the success of Resident Evil 4 to its ongoing financial growth. Last month, Capcom launched the Gold Edition of the game, which came with the Separate Ways DLC as well as premium weapons and costumes. Last year, Resident Evil 4 took home Best Remake and Best Horror Game at the Shacknews Awards.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

