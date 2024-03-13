Resident Evil 4 Remake crosses 7 million copies sold The Resident Evil series has now exceeded 154 million copies sold.

Resident Evil 4 was one of last year’s most critically-acclaimed games, and it has the sales numbers to match. Capcom’s remake of the iconic horror game has now sold over 7 million copies, putting the full series total at 154 million.

Capcom shared a press release to announce the milestone for its latest entry in the horror series. This milestone comes just over a week before the game’s one-year anniversary on March 24.



Source: Capcom

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Cumulative sales of the games in the series now exceed 154 million units* since the first title debuted in 1996. Now, more than 28 years later, continuous support from the passionate fan base across the globe makes it Capcom’s flagship game series.

Capcom attributes the success of Resident Evil 4 to its ongoing financial growth. Last month, Capcom launched the Gold Edition of the game, which came with the Separate Ways DLC as well as premium weapons and costumes. Last year, Resident Evil 4 took home Best Remake and Best Horror Game at the Shacknews Awards.