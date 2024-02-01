Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition bundles base game & DLC next week The Gold Edition will include the Resident Evil 4 remake, its Separate Ways DLC, and other premium weapon and costume packs.

If for some reason, you’ve been holding off on getting Resident Evil 4 and the content that has been released for it, Capcom has assembled a bundle of everything released so far in a new Gold Edition. Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition was announced this week and will be launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. What’s more, it’s coming next week.

Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition with a trailer teasing the bundle on the Resident Evil YouTube channel. The bundle is set to release on the aforementioned platforms on February 9, 2024. With it will come the base Resident Evil 4 remake game, as well as premium DLC weapons and costumes that launched with deluxe editions and as a separate package. That package includes the Skull Shaker shotgun and the Sentinel Nine handgun. The bundle also includes the Separate Ways DLC which features Ada’s campaign through the events of the game parallel to Leon and Ashley.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition will feature all of the paid content released for the game so far in one convenient bundle.

Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 was an absolute hit in 2023, easily the best of the Resident Evil remakes so far, and the first ever game to receive a perfect 10 review at Shacknews. It would go on to win several accolades from critics throughout the year. That included winning Shacknews Awards for Best Horror Game of 2023 alongside a few other awards. It was also #3 on our Top 23 Games of 2023.

Simply put, Resident Evil 4 is quite the excellent game, and now those who’ve been holding off have a convenient bundle in the Gold Edition. With the package launching next week, stay tuned for more Resident Evil news right here at Shacknews.