Turtle Beach acquires game peripheral company PDP for $118 million USD

PDP oversees the high quality arcade sticks and gamepads from Victrix and the translucent REALMz controller collection.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
One of the most solid video game controller and peripheral companies in the business is getting acquired for a hefty chunk of change by Turtle Beach this week. The company announced it would be snatching up none other than PDP, the group behind the Victrix brand, as well as many other unique and occasionally budget gaming accessories like gamepads and headsets. The transaction pertaining to this deal was settled for around $118 million USD.

Turtle Beach announced its acquisition of PDP in a press release posted on Turtle Beach’s website this week. According to the announcement, Turtle Beach has settled the deal with PDP and will finish acquisition of it this week to the tune of $118 million USD, $79.9 million of which will be in cash, with the rest being paid in the issuance of 3.45 million shares of Turtle Beach common stock.

The Victrix BFG gamepad
PDP oversees the Victrix brand, which has produced high quality gaming peripherals like the BFG gamepad.
Source: Victrix

This marks a major pickup for Turtle Beach. PDP has been a highly popular brand in the gaming peripheral space. The Victrix brand alone has been a heavy hitter for PDP, riding on the strong backs of products such as the FS-12 Pro leverless arcade stick and the highly-customizable BFG controller. That said, PDP has also banked on some less expensive offerings such as the REALMz collection, in which it partnered up with groups like Sega and Nintendo to create translucent themed controllers that had little figures from Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikmin included in them.

With such a major acquisition by Turtle Beach, it will be interesting to see what PDP and Turtle Beach do together. Stay tuned as we continue to follow these two groups for the latest product updates, details and reviews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

