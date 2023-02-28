An inside look at the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller's design and development Director of Product Development Trevor Lehr walked through the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller's conception and design with Shacknews.

We've had a lot to say about the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller here at Shacknews. As far as premium third-party gamepads for the PlayStation 5 go, it's one of the best on the market. With its versatile modular layout and its sleek design, we were happy to award it the Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2022. To learn more about the process of what went into its creation, Shacknews recently spoke with Victrix's Director of Product Development Trevor Lehr.

Lehr was happy to walk Head of Video Greg Burke and myself through the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller's conception, design, and final product. Lehr also walks us through the various ways to customize the controller for maximum comfort, as well as some of the DualSense features that the team wasn't allowed to include and why that ultimately proved be to the controller's benefit.

In addition to the interview posted above, there's much more to learn about the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller. Be sure to check out our entry for the Shacknews Best Gaming Accessory of 2022, as well as our initial review and why we felt that it's a big win for fighting game fans, in particular. For more interviews like this, be sure to visit Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.