PDP shows off 2023 line of products including Victrix Pro & Realmz controllers

This last month, PDP wowed fans with the reveal of the Realmz line of controllers that feature fan favorite characters encapsulated in the controller’s see-through plastic casing. That’s not all, though. At PAX East, we caught up to PDP senior director of product marketing Michael Lai, who shared the full 2023 showcase of PDP products, including Realmz, the Victrix Pro line, and its existing and upcoming Afterglow Wave controllers.

The Realmz was one of the big things PDP had on display for us. These controllers use transparent plastic to allow PDP to put various franchise’s art and aesthetic inside, topped off with cool little figurines that make the controllers really pop. The Realmz line currently comes in Transformers, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Pikmin variants, and while they are only available in Nintendo Switch controllers for the moment, Lai showed us that Xbox options are on the way. Each of the controllers retails at $59.99 USD for wireless and $39.99 for wired.

That wasn’t all Lai had to show us. He also gave us another look at PDP’s popular Victrix line, such as the Victrix BFG gamepad and the Victrix Pro FS-12 button leverless arcade pad. We’ve reviewed these models in the past, but they’re looking as high-quality and minty fresh as ever. This also led up to a look at the new Afterglow Wave line of controllers. PDP has already established itself as one of the best-selling lighted controllers with the Afterglow line and now in the Afterglow Wave line, it will be offering the same options to Xbox players. The Nintendo Switch is also getting wireless versions of the Afterglow Wave.

