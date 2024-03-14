Bandai Namco will ban Tekken 8 players that abuse costume options Tekken 8 lead Katsuhiro Harada said custom outfit glitches are the same as cheating and players reported for it will face consequences.

Tekken has had ridiculously modular character outfit options and customization for a few games now, but some players may end up in trouble if they abuse it in Tekken 8. Recently, players have shared a few clips of online matches where players have made one or two cosmetics from the character customization so large that they obscure their character and what they’re doing. Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada has chimed in on the situation and said these players will be treated like cheaters and be banned if reported.

Harada addressed the costume glitch in Tekken 8 when a video of such a glitch in play was posted and Harada was tagged. The match shows an Asuka player facing off against an Alisa with a massive metal box obscuring their character and most of the screen. The box is a normal cosmetic accessory that can be equipped, but the user found a way to enlarge it to comical proportions. Harada had a simple response: “These are just cheats and we will ban them.”

Costume glitches have been the source of funny internet fodder for nearly as long as Tekken has had both character outfit customization and online play in the game. We’ve seen these kind of shenanigans and had good laughs about them, but it’s a bit unfair when that crosses over into ranked matchmaking where it can quickly ruin the fun for some unsuspecting player. Katsuhiro Harada has also shared that Bandai Namco will have no tolerance for these players, banning them if they are caught through the game’s built-in report system.

Tekken 8 has had a heck of a start to its release, crossing over 2 million copies sold in short order at the end of February 2024. As Bandai Namco’s flagship fighting title, it seems the company will have no tolerance for unfair shenanigans. Stay tuned as we continue to cover the Tekken 8’s latest news and updates. Or just learn to play fair and good on our Tekken it to the Lab livestream!