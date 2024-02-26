Tekken 8 crosses 2 million copies sold It's been one month since Bandai Namco launched the newest version of its flagship 3D fighter.

Tekken 8 has been out for about a month now, and Bandai Namco has recently revealed that the game has crossed over two million units sold since launch. The game has been popular as all get-out, marking one of the most important new flagship fighters in the scene with an excited player base around the world breaking down tech and figuring out which characters are best. Now it’s on track to sell just as well as Street Fighter 6 did in similar time.

Bandai Namco announced the two million unit milstone for Tekken 8 via the official Tekken Twitter account. This milestone comes as the game crosses its first month since its global release on January 26, 2024.

“Thank you to all the players who have been duking it out in Tekken 8!,” The post on Twitter reads. “The King of Iron Fist tournament will keep on growing with new exciting updates, the start of Tekken World Tour 2024 and so much more.”

After about a month since worldwide release, Tekken 8 has passed over two million units sold.

Source: Bandai Namco

This latest milestone puts Tekken 8 on track with Street Fighter 6 in terms of sales in a similar time period. At one month after its release, Street Figher 6 had also achieved over two million unit sales, and has continued to succeed since with the $2 million USD prize pool Capcom Cup X having concluded this last weekend. Even so Tekken 8 has been no slouch. The game came out in similarly stellar fashion, injecting electricity into the fighting game scene with its solid gameplay, great roster, and new mechanics.

With two million copies under its belt, Tekken 8 is further proof of the current fighting game golden age. Stay tuned to our Tekken 8 coverage as we watch for more news and updates from the game.