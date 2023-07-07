Street Fighter 6 has sold 2 million copies since launch That's a lot of world warriors wailing on one another after SF6's June 2023 launch.

Street Fighter 6 has hit another milestone this week. Capcom has reported that the latest game in its crown jewel fighting franchise has sold over 2 million units since launching in June. It’s fast on track to achieve a desired 10 million lifetime units goal set by the developer, and just ahead of the launch of its first DLC character as well.

Capcom reported Street Fighter 6’s latest sales milestone via the Street Fighter Twitter on July 6, 2023. According to the announcement, Street Fighter 6 has moved over 2 million units worldwide since its global launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 2, 2023. It’s also worth noting that it’s only been about a month since Capcom reported Street Fighter 6 getting past 1 million units sold, so the game has already doubled its impressive opening sales since June.

The love for Street Fighter 6 is more than warranted. The game improved upon its predecessor in nearly every way, looking gorgeous, being accessible, offering a mix of solid returning and newcomer fighters, and so much more. That led to it getting a solid review here at Shacknews, as well as high praise from around the gaming community. Now, the game is about to get its first DLC character in Rashid at the end of July 2023, and it will debut as a main stage game at EVO 2023.

With EVO 2023 and Rashid right around the corner, we expect Street Fighter 6 will continue to succeed and sell further. Stay tuned for more updates on the game.