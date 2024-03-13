New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 13, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Geoff Keighley announces Summer Game Fest 2024!

I wonder if there will be any other gaming events happening around that time?

John Oliver on Boeing

Don't you just love how endless greed corrupts everything?

Messi at the Oscars

He deserved a Best Supporting Actor nom!

Venom 3 is subtitled "The Last Dance"

Here's hoping they're being honest about the "last" in that title.

You can watch The Mist on Xbox Game Pass!

A fun time for the whole family!

Summer approaches once again

The best time of the year, baby!

Alan Wake summed up

I didn't finish the second game. Is this accurate?

A Zamboni racing game?

I wonder if Bill Lavoy would enjoy this.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Furgeson in Dune: Part 2.
I bet the Lisan al Gaib can get the highest Bubbletron valuation on the first try.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

