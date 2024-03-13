Evening Reading - March 13, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story review: A little better than Wikipedia
- Resident Evil 4 Remake crosses 7 million copies sold
- Stardew Valley dev is posting a line a day from the Update 1.6 patch notes until it launches
- The Finals' 5v5 Power Shift mode gives conventional payloads a Finals twist
- Twitch's hours viewed saw its first dip in several months in February 2024
- Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2024 sets dates for June
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Geoff Keighley announces Summer Game Fest 2024!
We have a date!@SummerGameFest streams live on Friday, June 7 from @youtubetheater in Los Angeles, with thousands of in persons fans and millions watching online.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 13, 2024
A cross-platform LIVE showcase of what's next for video games.
Public tickets on sale May 7th. pic.twitter.com/krQada8uuS
I wonder if there will be any other gaming events happening around that time?
John Oliver on Boeing
Don't you just love how endless greed corrupts everything?
Messi at the Oscars
i cannot stop laughing y’all pic.twitter.com/q2eyjNQSV4— milkavoy (@allisonargented) March 11, 2024
He deserved a Best Supporting Actor nom!
Venom 3 is subtitled "The Last Dance"
https://t.co/Ckrutt741I pic.twitter.com/feHHWkMcNv— Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) March 13, 2024
Here's hoping they're being honest about the "last" in that title.
You can watch The Mist on Xbox Game Pass!
xbox game pass has the the movie with the happiest ending ever for free pic.twitter.com/HkGVbdcKao— Amy ΘΔ&∞ 🏳️⚧️ 🖤🤍💜/💚 (@AmiTheRobot) March 12, 2024
A fun time for the whole family!
Summer approaches once again
March 10, 2024
The best time of the year, baby!
Alan Wake summed up
Alan Wake pic.twitter.com/ezlPSrp6pR— peach ✩｡𖦹 (@capeachyy) March 13, 2024
I didn't finish the second game. Is this accurate?
A Zamboni racing game?
I'm making a Zamboni racing game that goes 10 km/h as an extended bit that only I find funny. pic.twitter.com/jWvWD3Cyhw— Birthday Boy 🏳️⚧️ (@ravioli117) March 12, 2024
I wonder if Bill Lavoy would enjoy this.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 13, 2024