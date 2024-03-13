Evening Reading - March 13, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Geoff Keighley announces Summer Game Fest 2024!

We have a date!@SummerGameFest streams live on Friday, June 7 from @youtubetheater in Los Angeles, with thousands of in persons fans and millions watching online.



A cross-platform LIVE showcase of what's next for video games.



Public tickets on sale May 7th. pic.twitter.com/krQada8uuS — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 13, 2024

I wonder if there will be any other gaming events happening around that time?

John Oliver on Boeing

Don't you just love how endless greed corrupts everything?

Messi at the Oscars

i cannot stop laughing y’all pic.twitter.com/q2eyjNQSV4 — milkavoy (@allisonargented) March 11, 2024

He deserved a Best Supporting Actor nom!

Venom 3 is subtitled "The Last Dance"

Here's hoping they're being honest about the "last" in that title.

You can watch The Mist on Xbox Game Pass!

xbox game pass has the the movie with the happiest ending ever for free pic.twitter.com/HkGVbdcKao — Amy ΘΔ&∞ 🏳️‍⚧️ 🖤🩶🤍💜/💚 (@AmiTheRobot) March 12, 2024

A fun time for the whole family!

Summer approaches once again

The best time of the year, baby!

Alan Wake summed up

I didn't finish the second game. Is this accurate?

A Zamboni racing game?

I'm making a Zamboni racing game that goes 10 km/h as an extended bit that only I find funny. pic.twitter.com/jWvWD3Cyhw — Birthday Boy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ravioli117) March 12, 2024

I wonder if Bill Lavoy would enjoy this.

