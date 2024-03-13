Twitch's hours viewed saw its first dip in several months in February 2024 According to StreamElements' State of the Stream report for February 2024, nothing made a splash in viewership quite like Palworld in January.

As we slip into the midway point of March, StreamElements has the latest look at how Twitch performed throughout the month of February 2024. February generally sees just a little bit of slump due to have a few days less than every other month, but that didn’t keep it from slipping rather noticeably from previous months. Despite Helldivers 2 making quite the splash in February alongside a few other games, nothing quite caught fire the way Palworld did in January.

StreamElements shared its State of the Stream February 2024 report this week with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. According to the report, Twitch’s overall viewed hours for February landed at 1.738 billion. That was from January, which popped off at 1.902 billion, and December, which landed at 1.790 billion. The last time it was lower was November 2023. Meanwhile, daily hours viewed for February dipped to 60 million from January 2024’s high of 61.4 million, marking the first drop in this stat in several months.

According to StreamElements' State of the Stream report for February 2024, overall hours viewed on Twitch were noticeably down from January 2024.

If you look at the Twitch Top 10 for February 2024, it’s entirely the usual suspects of categories. Palworld was in January’s Top 10, and undoubtedly helped boost Twitch’s overall hours with its ridiculously popular splash. The game still has plenty of people playing, but fell off of the Twitch Top 10 in February. One might expect that Helldivers 2 might pick up the slack with its own sustained popularity over the last month since launch, but it could only get to the #14 spot with 19 million hours watched, quite shy of the #10 Minecraft’s 26 million.

February is always a tough one for Twitch because of its fewer days, but it actually had an extra day in 2024 and a few good games to help it along as well. Nonetheless, February marked a mild slump for the platform. Stay tuned as we see if it can pick up the slack in March and get back to positive trends.