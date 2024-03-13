Stardew Valley dev is posting a line a day from the Update 1.6 patch notes until it launches ConcernedApe teased a fix for fruit trees previously, and then a bug fix where harvesting right-to-left wasn't as fast as going left-to-right.

Eric Barone, AKA ConcernedApe, has a very interesting plan of teasing Stardew Valley’s next big update before it comes out. The Stardew Valley creator plans to share a “non-spoilery” patch note line from Update 1.6 every day up until the update launches. The plan is underway, too. We got one earlier this week about cutting down fruit trees in the game, and another about harvesting directions.

ConcernedApe shared the details of his quirky plan in one of his latest posts on Twitter regarding Stardew Valley. Earlier this week, ConcernedApe came out of nowhere with a patch note line from Update 1.6:

Cutting down a fruit tree now yields the appropriate fruit sapling. If the tree is mature (i.e. the fruit quality is [greater than] basic), it will yield a sapling with the same quality as its fruit. The higher the quality, the faster the sapling will mature when replanted.

That was enough to whet some appetites, but then ConcernedApe shared another the day after:

Fixed bug where it was faster to harvest left-to-right than right-to-left.

That came with the admission that the intention is to “post a random non-spoilery patch note line each day until the 19th.”

ConcernedApe isn't just posting little teasers for Stardew Valley Update 1.6. He plans to do it every day until the update launches.

Source: ConcernedApe

That March 19, 2024 cutoff isn’t just any old random date. It’s the exact date that Stardew Valley Update 1.6 drops. So essentially, ConcernedApe plans to share bits and pieces of Stardew Valley Update 1.6’s changes and updates up until its actual launch. It’s a funny way to go about things for sure, but ConcernedApe has arguably earned the quirkiness for how good Stardew Valley has been over the years.

We’ll likely share the full Stardew Valley Update 1.6 patch notes when they drop, but if you want sneak peeks of them, you’d do well to keep an eye on ConcernedApe’s social media. Stay tuned for more news and details leading to the update’s release.