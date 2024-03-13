New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Stardew Valley dev is posting a line a day from the Update 1.6 patch notes until it launches

ConcernedApe teased a fix for fruit trees previously, and then a bug fix where harvesting right-to-left wasn't as fast as going left-to-right.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via ConcernedApe
1

Eric Barone, AKA ConcernedApe, has a very interesting plan of teasing Stardew Valley’s next big update before it comes out. The Stardew Valley creator plans to share a “non-spoilery” patch note line from Update 1.6 every day up until the update launches. The plan is underway, too. We got one earlier this week about cutting down fruit trees in the game, and another about harvesting directions.

ConcernedApe shared the details of his quirky plan in one of his latest posts on Twitter regarding Stardew Valley. Earlier this week, ConcernedApe came out of nowhere with a patch note line from Update 1.6:

That was enough to whet some appetites, but then ConcernedApe shared another the day after:

That came with the admission that the intention is to “post a random non-spoilery patch note line each day until the 19th.”

ConcernedApe tweeting out a Stardew Valley Update 1.6 patch note about harvesting right-to-left being made as fast as harvesting left-to-right.
ConcernedApe isn't just posting little teasers for Stardew Valley Update 1.6. He plans to do it every day until the update launches.
Source: ConcernedApe

That March 19, 2024 cutoff isn’t just any old random date. It’s the exact date that Stardew Valley Update 1.6 drops. So essentially, ConcernedApe plans to share bits and pieces of Stardew Valley Update 1.6’s changes and updates up until its actual launch. It’s a funny way to go about things for sure, but ConcernedApe has arguably earned the quirkiness for how good Stardew Valley has been over the years.

We’ll likely share the full Stardew Valley Update 1.6 patch notes when they drop, but if you want sneak peeks of them, you’d do well to keep an eye on ConcernedApe’s social media. Stay tuned for more news and details leading to the update’s release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola