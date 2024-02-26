Stardew Valley 1.6 update gets March release date ConcernedApe has announced that Stardew Valley's 1.6 update arrives in less than a month.

Today is the eighth anniversary of Stardew Valley, and creator ConcernedApe has made a special announcement to mark the occasion. Stardew Valley’s major 1.6 update has been given a release date of March 19, 2024.

ConcernedApe announced the release date for Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update in a tweet today. Originally announced back in April 2023, the update will primarily focus on improvements that make the farming simulator easier to mod. That said, ConcernedApe has assured that the update will also include new content, but it won’t be as much as the hefty 1.5 update.



Source: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe has been working on Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update in between his work on Haunted Chocolatier. With Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update right around the corner, be sure to come back to Shacknews for the latest details as we learn them.