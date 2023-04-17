Stardew Valley's 1.6 update is in development, says ConcernedApe The indie developer is taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on Stardew's next update.

Stardew Valley is one of the most celebrated indie games of all time, and has had a significant influence on the gaming industry since its release in 2016. The game has also grown considerably since its launch with a series of content updates. Although developer ConcernedApe is hard at work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, he has announced that a 1.6 update for Stardew Valley is in the works.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone announced Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update in a tweet over the weekend. The update will primarily focus on changes that make Stardew Valley easier to mod. 1.6 will also include new content, albeit less than there was in the 1.5 update. ConcernedApe also shared that he’s taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier, his next game that was originally announced in 2021, in order to work on the next Stardew Valley updated. He plans to return to his work on Haunted Chocolatier once 1.6 is finished.



Source: ConcernedApe

Answering a couple of questions in the replies to his announcement, ConcernedApe shared some additional details about Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update. He confirmed that the 1.6 update will include some new character dialogue, though he didn’t get into specifics. He also confirmed that the main town in Haunted Chocolatier is set on the water and features docks.

Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update was released in 2020 and added a heap of new content to the farming simulator, including new locations, items, characters, and more. Many fans presumed it would be the final major update for the game seeing that Haunted Chocolatier was announced not too long after. However, it looks like ConcernedApe still has some Stardew Valley content up his sleeve. For more on Stardew’s upcoming update, as well as Haunted Chocolatier, stick with us here on Shacknews.