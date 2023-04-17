Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Stardew Valley's 1.6 update is in development, says ConcernedApe

The indie developer is taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on Stardew's next update.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
ConcernedApe
1

Stardew Valley is one of the most celebrated indie games of all time, and has had a significant influence on the gaming industry since its release in 2016. The game has also grown considerably since its launch with a series of content updates. Although developer ConcernedApe is hard at work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, he has announced that a 1.6 update for Stardew Valley is in the works.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone announced Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update in a tweet over the weekend. The update will primarily focus on changes that make Stardew Valley easier to mod. 1.6 will also include new content, albeit less than there was in the 1.5 update. ConcernedApe also shared that he’s taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier, his next game that was originally announced in 2021, in order to work on the next Stardew Valley updated. He plans to return to his work on Haunted Chocolatier once 1.6 is finished.

A Stardew Valley farmer running along the docks.

Source: ConcernedApe

Answering a couple of questions in the replies to his announcement, ConcernedApe shared some additional details about Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update. He confirmed that the 1.6 update will include some new character dialogue, though he didn’t get into specifics. He also confirmed that the main town in Haunted Chocolatier is set on the water and features docks.

Stardew Valley’s 1.5 update was released in 2020 and added a heap of new content to the farming simulator, including new locations, items, characters, and more. Many fans presumed it would be the final major update for the game seeing that Haunted Chocolatier was announced not too long after. However, it looks like ConcernedApe still has some Stardew Valley content up his sleeve. For more on Stardew’s upcoming update, as well as Haunted Chocolatier, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola