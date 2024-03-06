New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Vying for Supremacy quest - Destiny 2

Each step in the Vying for Supremacy quest in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Vying for Supremacy is a quest in Destiny 2 that comes around with Guardian Games. As the name suggests, this quest centers on the Supremacy playlist and rewards players who ascend through the various medallion ranks. Here’s a look at all the steps.

Vying for Supremacy quest

Shaxx offering the Vying for Supremacy quest

Source: Shacknews

There are 15 steps in the Vying for Supremacy quest and each step repeats. It’s extremely straightforward, simply play Supremacy and you’ll earn enough points to hit Bronze, Silver, Gold, and finally Platinum.

  1. Achieve a Bronze score: 150
  2. Achieve a Silver score: 300
  3. Achieve a Gold score: 600
  4. Achieve a Platinum score: 1,000
  5. Wait until next week
  6. Achieve a Bronze score: 150
  7. Achieve a Silver score: 300
  8. Achieve a Gold score: 600
  9. Achieve a Platinum score: 1,000
  10. Wait until next week
  11. Achieve a Bronze score: 150
  12. Achieve a Silver score: 300
  13. Achieve a Gold score: 600
  14. Achieve a Platinum score: 1,000
  15. Continue earning more medallions

Every fifth step is your classic “wait until next week” step. At this point, you can either keep playing Supremacy to earn more medallions or go and complete the Shoot to Score quest from Zavala. Both of these quests were given to you upon completing the Best in Class quest. Additionally, you should also have access to Drop In, which lets you keep your Skimmer.

Remember to head back to the Tower and claim any rewards from the platforms behind the podium. This is how you’ll acquire a bunch of Hullabaloos. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage of Guardian Games and other seasonal events.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola