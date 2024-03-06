Vying for Supremacy quest - Destiny 2 Each step in the Vying for Supremacy quest in Destiny 2.

Vying for Supremacy is a quest in Destiny 2 that comes around with Guardian Games. As the name suggests, this quest centers on the Supremacy playlist and rewards players who ascend through the various medallion ranks. Here’s a look at all the steps.

Vying for Supremacy quest



Source: Shacknews

There are 15 steps in the Vying for Supremacy quest and each step repeats. It’s extremely straightforward, simply play Supremacy and you’ll earn enough points to hit Bronze, Silver, Gold, and finally Platinum.

Achieve a Bronze score: 150 Achieve a Silver score: 300 Achieve a Gold score: 600 Achieve a Platinum score: 1,000 Wait until next week Achieve a Bronze score: 150 Achieve a Silver score: 300 Achieve a Gold score: 600 Achieve a Platinum score: 1,000 Wait until next week Achieve a Bronze score: 150 Achieve a Silver score: 300 Achieve a Gold score: 600 Achieve a Platinum score: 1,000 Continue earning more medallions

Every fifth step is your classic “wait until next week” step. At this point, you can either keep playing Supremacy to earn more medallions or go and complete the Shoot to Score quest from Zavala. Both of these quests were given to you upon completing the Best in Class quest. Additionally, you should also have access to Drop In, which lets you keep your Skimmer.

Remember to head back to the Tower and claim any rewards from the platforms behind the podium. This is how you’ll acquire a bunch of Hullabaloos. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage of Guardian Games and other seasonal events.