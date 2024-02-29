New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to get a Skimmer - Destiny 2

Unlock the Skimmer, Destiny 2's newest vehicle type, a hoverboard that you can do tricks on.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Destiny 2 has a new type of vehicle for players to ride in the form of the Skimmer. This Exotic vehicle type sits in the same slot as the Sparrow, but players will ride it in an entirely different way: standing up. That’s right, by unlocking the Skimmer, you can essentially have your own hoverboard.

How to get a Skimmer

Skimmers were first introduced to Destiny 2 in Guardian Games All-Stars on March 5, 2024. In order to unlock your own Skimmer, you must complete the quest, Drop In. This quest is given by Eva Levante and once it’s done, the new vehicle will be permanently unlocked in Destiny 2.

Guardian Games inspired Skimmer

Source: Bungie

While new variants of this vehicle will likely become available over time, the first one is called the Allstar Vector, in honor of the first All-Star version of Guardian Games. There is also another Skimmer available via Eververse; though, at the time of writing it’s not clear which one that is. Bungie has noted it is inspired by a “beloved Destiny weapon” so it could be anything – Gjallarhorn perhaps?

As for what you can do with the Skimmer, the February 29, 2024 TWID notes that it can be used to do tricks and grind rails while still fulfilling the role of vehicle. It sounds as though players will need to choose between using a Sparrow or a Skimmer, as both will live in the same slot.

While you can’t get your hands on it just yet, you at least know the path to unlock a Skimmer. Make sure you log in when Guardian Games 2024 starts so you can get your hands on this sick hoverboard and start shredding around the Cosmodrome, Tony Hawk style. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information to help you claim victory during this event (but only if you’re a Warlock).

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola