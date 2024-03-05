Hullabaloo god roll - Destiny 2 Farm a Hullabaloo god roll and enjoy one of the newest and best Power weapons in Destiny 2.

It’s not very often that a new contender for must-have Power weapon enters Destiny 2, and it’s even rarer for it to be a Grenade Launcher. And yet, that’s exactly what has happened with Guardian Games’ Hullabaloo Grenade Launcher. This thing has a suite of perks that make a god roll extremely potent in both Crucible and high-end PvE content.

Hullabaloo is an Arc, 120RPM, Compressed Wave Frame Grenade Launcher. This type of frame has only been available on one other GL so far, and that’s Dimensional Hypotrochoid.

PvE - Hullabaloo god roll

When it comes to a PvE god roll for Hullabaloo, there are two schools of thought: wave clear and boss damage. This Grenade Launcher excels at both, so consider trying to get one of each. As a sort of blanket statement for this weapon, a Handling Masterwork goes a long way. It lets you equip it and aim it faster. If this isn't your preference aim for Blast Radius or Reload Speed.

Hullabaloo god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Classy Contender (Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.77 percent damage increase)

Firstly, a wave-clearing god roll for Hullabaloo really only has one option: Voltshot and Chain Reaction. This explosive combination lets you plough through groups of enemies while jolting anything that survives. Get a single kill, reload, and then send out the hurt. It’s basically a heavy-slot Forbearance.

Now for boss damage, this is where the god roll has a little bit more personal choice. In the first perk column you can choose between Field Prep, Auto-Loading Holster, and Envious Assassin. The last column can be Vorpal Weapon or Golden Tricorn.

Hullabaloo god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Envious Assassin (Defeating targets with other weapons before drawing this one transfer ammo to the magazine from reserves. This effect can overflow the magazine based on the number of targets defeated) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. While this buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same damage type greatly increase its damage and duration) Origin Trait Classy Contender (Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec (7.77 percent damage increase)

Let’s break down what all of these mean so you can make the best decision. The combo of Envious Assassin and Golden Tricorn is ideal for players running an Arc build. Getting kills with another weapon before switching to Hullabaloo will overfill its magazine. Get a kill, then get a kill with a grenade or melee matching the Grenade Launcher’s element type and it’ll deal more damage. This effectively lets you have a 50 percent damage increase for a huge amount of rounds.

For those players not using an Arc subclass, Vorpal Weapon is the ideal final perk. As for the first perk, that will depend on your other DPS setup. If you rely on switching to other weapons, like a god roll Supremacy Sniper Rifle, then Auto-Loading Holster will be for you. However, if your goal is to get out all the shots as quickly as possible, Field Prep does the trick thanks to its insane boost to reload speed.

These aren’t the only combinations that make this Grenade Launcher excel. You might also like Envious Assassin and Cascade Point for an extremely fast firing Power weapon. Honestly, you can’t really go wrong here.

PvP - Hullabaloo god roll

While Hullabaloo is very clearly a PvE Grenade Launcher, it still has a couple of perks that make it a menace in PvP.

Hullabaloo god roll - PVP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Classy Contender (Final blows with this weapon grant class ability energy) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Radar Booster

Utilize Quick Launch, High-Velocity Rounds, and Impulse Amplifier to make this thing nigh impossible to avoid. The round will hit your enemies so fast they won’t have time to react. Do yourself a favor and get a Handling Masterwork and slap on Radar Booster so you can hunt down your foes easier.

For the last perk, Chain Reaction will help you clean up any stragglers. If kill one person with it, their detonation may kill anyone nearby or at the very least weaken them.

A Hullabaloo god roll will look slightly different for each person, but there are ample possibilities thanks to its potent perk pool. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a look at other must-have god rolls and weapons you need to craft.