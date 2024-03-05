Best in Class 2024 quest - Destiny 2 Guardian Games returns this year in its new All-Stars format and with it comes the Best in Class quest.

Guardian Games All-Stars is here, giving players an opportunity to fight for their preferred class. Those that want to participate in the festivities will need to begin by speaking with Eva Levante in the Tower who has the 2024 version of the Best in Class quest.

Best in Class 2024



Source: Shacknews

Once you load into Destiny 2 during Guardian Games All-Stars, head to the Tower and chat with Eva Levante. She will have the new Best in Class quest for you. This 2024 version is much the same as previous quests, with just a slight difference to previous years. Completing this one will reward you with the new Grenade Launcher, Hullaballoo. Here is an overview of the steps:

Purchase a Contender Card (Platinum or Diamond) Equip Guardian Games class item and complete an activity Speak with Eva Levante Deposit your medallion at the podium Claim the Event Challenge reward Speak with Zavala Speak with Shaxx Speak with Eva Levante and collect your Hullabaloo

When you first reach the Tower, Eva Levante will have a class item for you to wear during Guardian Games. Make sure you equip it else you won’t make any progress during the quest or the event. Picking up the class item will also get you the quest, Best in Class.

Eva will also give you some Glimmer you can use to purchase a Contender Card. These cards are one of the ways you will earn Medallions during Guardian Games. Purchase as many of the cards as you like, each one is a bit different so pick one that you actually want to do.

You'll get two Hullabaloos during the Best in Class quest.

Source: Shacknews

Next up, make sure you’ve got your class item equipped and then complete one of the Guardian Games activities. These activities can be seen at the top of the map when viewing the Tower. You can pick from Strikes, Nightfalls, Gambit, and Supremacy.

When the activity is completed, speak with Eva Levante to get your Medallion Case and then deposit your first medallion at the podium in the middle of the Tower. Open up your Quest tab and locate the Guardian Games event card. Claim the first challenge to get a Hullabaloo.

Now you need to do a lap: speak with Zavala, Shaxx, and then Eva Levante. This will complete the Best in Class quest and reward you with another Hullabaloo. You’ll also have a few other quests in your inventory now: Shoot to Score, Vying for Supremacy, and Drop In (this one is how you will unlock your Skimmer).

With the Best in Class 2024 quest completed, all you need to do now is fight to ensure Warlocks win this Guardian Games (I mean, I guess you could play as a Hunter or Titan). Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for the biggest and most thorough collection of guides on Bungie’s hit title.