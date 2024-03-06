Shoot to Score quest - Destiny 2 Complete each step of the Shoot to Score quest to earn some valuable Guardian Games gear in Destiny 2.

Guardian Games is here which means you get new quests to complete. The latest is called Shoot to Score, and this one tasks players with diving into the Competitive Nightfall playlist. Here’s everything you need to know about his quest so you can earn medallions and some powerful loot.

Shoot to Score quest

Much like the Vying for Supremacy quest, there are 15 steps in the Shoot to Score quest from Guardian Games. Each step repeats every weekly reset, which allows you to net a whole lot of rewards from the platforms behind Eva Levante.



Source: Shacknews

To complete these steps, you must play the Guardian Games: Competitive Nightfall playlist. This is launched from the map of the Tower. Here are all of the steps. Note that once you complete the Platinum one for a given week, you must wait until the next weekly reset to do the next five steps.

Achieve a Bronze score: 50,000 Achieve a Silver score: 100,000 Achieve a Gold score:150,000 Achieve a Platinum score:175,000 Wait until next week Achieve a Bronze score: 50,000 Achieve a Silver score: 100,000 Achieve a Gold score:150,000 Achieve a Platinum score:175,000 Wait until next week Achieve a Bronze score: 50,000 Achieve a Silver score: 100,000 Achieve a Gold score:150,000 Achieve a Platinum score:175,000 Continue earning medallions

As you can see, you will need to get a score that is reasonably high in order to complete all the steps. The good news is that you can knock out all five steps in a single Strike, provided your team is able to maximize its Vanguard medal scoring potential.

After you complete the steps, return to the Tower and ignite the platforms behind the main podium. You’ll get a reward for each one you ignite. This is a great way to get a bunch of Hullabaloo god rolls.

With the Shoot to Score quest done, you can now focus on fighting for your class to win Guardian Games. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with every seasonal event.