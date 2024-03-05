All Vanguard medals - Destiny 2 Every single Vanguard medal in Destiny 2 including its name and how to unlock it.

There are more than fifty Vanguard medals for players to unlock in Destiny 2. While most of the time these have little bearing on your progress, there are times where earning them is critical to your success. Things like Guardian Games can often require you to earn these medals in order to complete bounties.

All Vanguard medals

There are over 50 Vanguard medals to earn in Destiny 2. As mentioned above, while they aren’t often necessary for progression, there are times where the game will ask you to earn them or even unlock a specific one. Unless you’ve got them memorized, there’s a good chance you might not know what they all need from you.

All Vanguard medals Multi + Streak Let There Be Light Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with Super abilities. Berserker Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with melee final blows. Demolition Expert Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with grenades. Primary Spree Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with weapons using Primary ammo. Primary Rampage Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with weapons using Primary ammo. Primary Frenzy Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with weapons using Primary ammo. Special Spree Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with weapons using Special ammo. Special Rampage Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with weapons using Special ammo. Special Frenzy Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with weapons using Special ammo. Heavy Spree Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with weapons using Heavy ammo. Heavy Rampage Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with weapons using Heavy ammo. Heavy Frenzy Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with weapons using Heavy ammo. Master at Arms Earn Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapon final blow medals in rapid succession. Virtuoso Earn melee, grenade, and Super ability final blow medals in rapid succession. Jack of All Trades Earn Kinetic, Energy, Power weapon, grenade, melee, and Super final blow medals in rapid succession without dying. Shield Breaker Without dying, break 3 combatant shields with matching elemental damage types. Shield Crusher Without dying, break 5 combatant shields with matching elemental damage types. Shield Wrecker Without dying, break8 combatant shields with matching elemental damage types. Smash and Crash Rapidly stun and defeat a Champion. Stunning Salvo Without dying, rapidly stun and defeat a Champion 3 separate times. Demolition Derby Without dying, rapidly stun and defeat a Champion 3 separate times. Weapons Precision Spree Rapidly defeat 3 combatants with precision damage. Precision Rampage Rapidly defeat 6 combatants with precision damage. Precision Frenzy Rapidly defeat 9 combatants with precision damage. Skirmisher Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with mid-range weapons: Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns. From the Pocket Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with mid-range weapons: Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns. Stick and Move Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with mid-range weapons: Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns. Eagle Eye Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with long-range weapons: Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles. Scoped Out Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with long-range weapons: Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles. Surgeon General Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with long-range weapons: Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles. Head to Head Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with close-range weapons: Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords. Hand to Hand Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with close-range weapons: Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords. Eye to Eye Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with close-range weapons: Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords. Cannon Baller Without dying, defeat 10 combatants with explosive-based weapons: Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers. Crater Maker Without dying, defeat 20 combatants with explosive-based weapons: Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers. Master Blaster Without dying, defeat 30 combatants with explosive-based weapons: Grenade Launchers or Rocket Launchers. Elemental Arc Burst Rapidly defeat 5 combatants with Arc damage while Arc surge is active. Arc Rush Rapidly defeat 10 combatants with Arc damage while Arc surge is active. Arc Cataclysm Rapidly defeat 15 combatants with Arc damage while Arc surge is active. Stasis Burst Rapidly defeat 5 combatants with Stasis damage while Stasis surge is active. Stasis Rush Rapidly defeat 10 combatants with Stasis damage while Stasis surge is active. Stasis Cataclysm Rapidly defeat 15 combatants with Stasis damage while Stasis surge is active. Strand Burst Rapidly defeat 5 combatants with Strand damage while Strand surge is active. Strand Rush Rapidly defeat 10 combatants with Strand damage while Strand surge is active. Strand Cataclysm Rapidly defeat 15 combatants with Strand damage while Strand surge is active. Void Burst Rapidly defeat 5 combatants with Void damage while Void surge is active. Void Rush Rapidly defeat 10 combatants with Void damage while Void surge is active. Void Cataclysm Rapidly defeat 15 combatants with Void damage while Void surge is active. Solar Burst Rapidly defeat 5 combatants with Solar damage while Solar surge is active. Solar Rush Rapidly defeat 10 combatants with Solar damage while Solar surge is active. Solar Cataclysm Rapidly defeat 15 combatants with Solar damage while Solar surge is active.

Each of the medals falls into a specific category: multi kills and streaks, weapon-specific medals, as well as medals for using a certain elemental type. In order to maximise your earning potential, make sure you’re covering as many bases as possible.

As you’re out there completing Vanguard Operations, remember to keep an eye on these Vanguard medals. You’ll never know when Destiny 2 asks you to earn one you’ve never even thought about trying to earn in your life. Take a stroll through our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for an unbelievable amount of coverage.