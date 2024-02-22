New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 22, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Chip Suey

This song has been in my rotation all week.

YouTube search is broken

It's not just YouTube either. Google search is equally awful.

Ray's Guitar Lounge

Woo Hoo! 

God bless our teachers

AI has to be making their lives a living hell.

Support group for wives and girlfriends of Helldivers 2 players

I would play Helldivers 2 if I could get it to start or if I had friends.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is better with goals

An impressive feat!

Zelda videos for your viewing enjoyment

I love all these cool tidbits players are still discovering.

Hyrule in Minecraft? In this economy?

Players are still discovering new speedrun strats too.

Sports memes

Tony Stark was able to build it in a cave, Coach Reid.

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic looked like they had a blast at the NBA All-Star Game.

Billy Joel has a new song?

This is certainly better than his last song... 

Shacknews Dev Update

I am actively beta testing Shackpets. It runs a lot faster than the current version, and will feature a lot of quality of life improvements when it ships later this year.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 22, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola