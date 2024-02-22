Evening Reading - February 22, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Thank you to @shacknews for honoring us with the "Do it for Shacknews" award and for all of the kind words shared about the work we do here at Nightdive! 🏆💚



Full video: https://t.co/xfUMGZIbmb pic.twitter.com/GKAviZh7nO — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) February 22, 2024

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Chip Suey

This song has been in my rotation all week.

YouTube search is broken

It's not just YouTube either. Google search is equally awful.

Ray's Guitar Lounge

Woo Hoo!

God bless our teachers

AI has to be making their lives a living hell.

Support group for wives and girlfriends of Helldivers 2 players

This woman started a wives and girlfriends support group for Helldivers 2 soldiers. 😂



The organic word of mouth marketing this game has spawned is insane pic.twitter.com/UGcnJVex1r — Joël 🇩🇴 (@WeAreJoel) February 19, 2024

I would play Helldivers 2 if I could get it to start or if I had friends.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is better with goals

reach the goal without touching the ground pic.twitter.com/FvAp8WE5gy — xiaofan (@xiaofan05351083) February 18, 2024

An impressive feat!

Zelda videos for your viewing enjoyment

I love all these cool tidbits players are still discovering.

Hyrule in Minecraft? In this economy?

Players are still discovering new speedrun strats too.

Sports memes

Tony Stark was able to build it in a cave, Coach Reid.

Adam Silver: "You guys are the best players in the league right now, please put on a show at the All-Star Game"



Jokic and Luka: pic.twitter.com/D1FwIcqzLE — ARREST STEVE KERR (@AirDarren11) February 19, 2024

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic looked like they had a blast at the NBA All-Star Game.

Billy Joel has a new song?

This is certainly better than his last song...

Shacknews Dev Update

I am testing the latest build of Shackpets, and I can’t wait for our users to get to experience this! pic.twitter.com/93w3NIeOSG — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 22, 2024

I am actively beta testing Shackpets. It runs a lot faster than the current version, and will feature a lot of quality of life improvements when it ships later this year.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 22, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.