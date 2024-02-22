The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is adding horror legend Barbara Crampton as a new survivor Barbara Crampton will play Virginia, a new playable character in the horror game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre arrived last year and brought new scares from the folks behind the Friday The 13th game. Featuring an original cast of survivors who find themselves in the clutches of Leatherface and his cannibalistic family, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will soon add horror royalty to its ranks, as Barbara Crampton is set to play its next character.

Barbara Crampton announced her involvement in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in a tweet yesterday. She’ll be providing her likeness and voice to Virginia, a brand-new character set to debut in the asymmetrical horror game as DLC.



Source: Gun Interactive

Barbara Crampton has had a legendary career in the horror genre, appearing in films such as Re-Animator, Puppet Master, You’re Next, and many more. However, this will be her first involvement in the Texas Chain Saw Massacre franchise.

It’s unclear when Barbara Crampton’s character will be released, but the game did just receive other content in the form of new skins for Johnny and Sissy.