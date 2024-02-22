2XKO is the official name of Riot's League of Legends fighting game Project L Riot Games expects to be able to give 2XKO a full launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2025.

It’s a huge day for Project L, Riot Games’ upcoming tag-team fighting game utilizing League of Legends characters. Only it’s not called Project L anymore. We now have an official name, and it’s 2XKO. Riot Games unveiled the official name and a few more details about it, such as a 2025 launch window and the platforms it will be coming out on.

Riot Games unveiled 2XKO as the official name of the Project L fighting game in a press release and Twitter post this week. From here on out, Project L will be known as 2XKO. Today’s news provided more than just a name change, though. We also learned that 2XKO is targeting a full release in 2025, with current console plans including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’s also worth mentioning that this announcement is where we got our very first look at gameplay for Illaoi, the spirit urn-swinging mountain of a woman.

Illaoi looks like she’s going to bring her bruising physique and destructive spiritual powers to play. She can throw spectral tentacles out of her urn to grab opponents and toss them about the screen. Unlike most of the characters so far, she looks like a very heavy hitter, sacrificing a bit of speed for overwhelming offense.

2XKO is certainly an interesting new name for Riot’s new 2v2 tag fighter. With so much more still left to learn, we’ll look forward to seeing updates throughout the coming year as Riot continues to move towards a release date for the game in 2025.