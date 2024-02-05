New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - February 5, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Starfield going to PlayStation?

What a time to be alive.

Suffering at the hands of King

Glad to see he still kicks butt.

Tekken main menu looks pretty sick

Interesting art direction! Curious choice.

Kuma vs Explosion

I love how unbothered he was by the incoming missile

Maushold is even funnier in the Pokemon anime

Game Freak really cooked here. I know Scarlet and Violet were divisive but we can all agree that Maushold is Pokemon design at its best.

New Taylor Swift album this April!

When does this woman rest?

Stallone on the passing of Carl Weathers

Rest in Peace legend.

World Cup Final is coming to Metlife Stadium

Here's hoping that stadium gets some much-needed renovations between now and then!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Percy, Grover, and Annabeth in the Percy Jackson TV show.
I wonder if Bubbletron will let me create a business for half-bloods?
Source: Disney

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola