Evening Reading - February 5, 2024

- Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox will require a Game Pass Core subscription to play
- Neil Druckmann has a concept for 'one more chapter' of The Last of Us
- NFL Pro Era developer receives $20 million in funding from Google
- Steam Next Fest February 2024 edition has launched with over 1000 game demos
- Xbox will likely address PlayStation release rumors in a business update next week
Starfield going to PlayStation?
February 5, 2024
What a time to be alive.
Suffering at the hands of King
The King experience continues in Tekken 8 pic.twitter.com/8u13ZVRfu3— mrsplaystuff (@mrsplaystuff) February 5, 2024
Glad to see he still kicks butt.
Tekken main menu looks pretty sick
February 5, 2024
Interesting art direction! Curious choice.
Kuma vs Explosion
February 5, 2024
I love how unbothered he was by the incoming missile
Maushold is even funnier in the Pokemon anime
I am in love the horrible gremlin noises the Maushold family make. Freaky little critters. pic.twitter.com/YxlC3ww3ml— Gravy (@CottonGravy) February 4, 2024
Game Freak really cooked here. I know Scarlet and Violet were divisive but we can all agree that Maushold is Pokemon design at its best.
New Taylor Swift album this April!
All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024
📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD
When does this woman rest?
Stallone on the passing of Carl Weathers
Sly Stallone’s tribute to Carl Weathers on insta. 🥺— Emma (@WhatTheForkLads) February 3, 2024
Ok, i’m off to cry. Night x pic.twitter.com/CEDfyU5gcK
Rest in Peace legend.
World Cup Final is coming to Metlife Stadium
FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup Final will be held at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the Giants and Jets. pic.twitter.com/7TRD9sfuzn— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2024
Here's hoping that stadium gets some much-needed renovations between now and then!
