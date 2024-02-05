Evening Reading - February 5, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Starfield going to PlayStation?

What a time to be alive.

Suffering at the hands of King

The King experience continues in Tekken 8 pic.twitter.com/8u13ZVRfu3 — mrsplaystuff (@mrsplaystuff) February 5, 2024

Glad to see he still kicks butt.

Tekken main menu looks pretty sick

Interesting art direction! Curious choice.

Kuma vs Explosion

I love how unbothered he was by the incoming missile

Maushold is even funnier in the Pokemon anime

I am in love the horrible gremlin noises the Maushold family make. Freaky little critters. pic.twitter.com/YxlC3ww3ml — Gravy (@CottonGravy) February 4, 2024

Game Freak really cooked here. I know Scarlet and Violet were divisive but we can all agree that Maushold is Pokemon design at its best.

New Taylor Swift album this April!

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

When does this woman rest?

Stallone on the passing of Carl Weathers

Sly Stallone’s tribute to Carl Weathers on insta. 🥺



Ok, i’m off to cry. Night x pic.twitter.com/CEDfyU5gcK — Emma (@WhatTheForkLads) February 3, 2024

Rest in Peace legend.

World Cup Final is coming to Metlife Stadium

FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup Final will be held at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the Giants and Jets. pic.twitter.com/7TRD9sfuzn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2024

Here's hoping that stadium gets some much-needed renovations between now and then!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

I wonder if Bubbletron will let me create a business for half-bloods?

Source: Disney

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.