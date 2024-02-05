Steam Next Fest February 2024 edition has launched with over 1000 game demos Pacific Drive, Children of the Sun, and plenty of other upcoming games are available to try all week long.

Steam launched the latest Steam Next Fest event for this February 2024 early this week. The event runs from February 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET until February 12, 2024 at the same time. In said event, there are dozens of demos to try and they’ll remain available throughout the week, though whether those demos are available to play after Steam Next Fest is at the discretion of the developer or publisher.

There are some promising titles on Steam Next Fest this season, including games we’ve previously enjoyed in early builds. Pacific Drive is one of the most prominent on the list, offering a driving survival adventure through a sci-fi twist on the rural Northwestern US. Children of the Sun is also on the list, which is a revenge-fueled sniping game about taking down a cult with supernatural bullet control. Many other promising games we haven’t tried are on the list as well, such as sci-fi sandbox base builder Terratech Worlds, side-scrolling pixel action-platformer Berserk Boy, and isometric low-poly horror game Crow Country.

With Steam Next Fest lasting a week, you’ll want to jump in and see what kind of interesting titles there are to try. There’s sure to be something for everyone, even if just for this short while.