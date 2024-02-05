Steam Next Fest February 2024 edition has launched with over 1000 game demos
Pacific Drive, Children of the Sun, and plenty of other upcoming games are available to try all week long.
Steam Next Fests have become a staple of the platform, allowing indie developers to put out demos of their next big things, and the latest Next Fest event has arrived. From today until next week, Steam Next Fest lets players give demos from over 100 upcoming games a go, allowing you to shore up and whittle down those wishlists. This time around, Pacific Drive, Children of the Sun, and Crow Country are just a few of the titles that have demos to try.
Steam launched the latest Steam Next Fest event for this February 2024 early this week. The event runs from February 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET until February 12, 2024 at the same time. In said event, there are dozens of demos to try and they’ll remain available throughout the week, though whether those demos are available to play after Steam Next Fest is at the discretion of the developer or publisher.
There are some promising titles on Steam Next Fest this season, including games we’ve previously enjoyed in early builds. Pacific Drive is one of the most prominent on the list, offering a driving survival adventure through a sci-fi twist on the rural Northwestern US. Children of the Sun is also on the list, which is a revenge-fueled sniping game about taking down a cult with supernatural bullet control. Many other promising games we haven’t tried are on the list as well, such as sci-fi sandbox base builder Terratech Worlds, side-scrolling pixel action-platformer Berserk Boy, and isometric low-poly horror game Crow Country.
With Steam Next Fest lasting a week, you’ll want to jump in and see what kind of interesting titles there are to try. There’s sure to be something for everyone, even if just for this short while.
https://i.imgur.com/wTwSxIM.png
Steam Next Fest starts at 10am PST today.
Pacific Drive demo (10% off $26.99)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1458140/Pacific_Drive/
Dungeonborne Demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2448970/Dungeonborne/
And DungeonStalker Demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2468730/Dungeon_Stalkers/
Homeworld 3 Demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840080/Homeworld_3/
Abiotic Factor Demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/427410/Abiotic_Factor/
Survive the Fall demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1579340/Survive_the_Fall/
Oh shit Stormgate Demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2012510/Stormgate/
Fractured Worlds - Coop top down ARPG
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1879860/Fractured_Worlds/
Baladins looks super cute
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1866320/Baladins/
My body is ready https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2076580/Pepper_Grinder/
This looks really good, although not sure about a full game that's based around the concept of those Ori 2 late game areas.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060790/Hauntii/
very unique art style in this one
Klei's next game, Rotwood https://store.steampowered.com/app/2015270/Rotwood/
Esoteric Ebb, story-rich rpg with comparisons to Disco Elysium (tbd if valid) https://store.steampowered.com/app/2057760/Esoteric_Ebb/
Pacific Drive demo is out : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1458140/Pacific_Drive/
Helskate looks wild, looks like we don't need Skate 4 LOL : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1295630/Helskate/
Already played some of this, definitely not a replacement for Skate 4. This thing is literally THPS + Hades or something of similar rogue-lite structure. It's a very weird combo which doesn't quite work for me, but it is kind of fun. The skateboarding is pure arcade and extremely similar to THPS, button layouts for ollies/grabs/grinds, combo scoring system, manuals, collecting letters and other goals for each stage, etc. identical in lots of ways.
It feels pretty loose and sloppy by comparison, but still one of the better THPS clones out there that I've seen when it comes to doing all those games do, if you know those games you'll be able to pick up the basics quickly. But there's is a lot going on top of that with enemies roaming around and attacking/charging/firing projectiles at you, you can "dodge" which shoots you forward quickly (prob with some iframes), and there's light/heavy melee attacks and also special attacks you can find and use.
It's an overwhelming blender and out of the gate I don't know what I should be doing when it comes to skateboarding and combos and goals there vs attacking and all that. Attacking enemies with melee strikes while skateboarding doesn't really flow at all, either. Sort of pauses the movement and locks you into the attacks near the enemy. Strange game but there is potential there.
MULLET MAD JACK looks like a crazy FPS : https://store.steampowered.com/app/2111190/MULLET_MAD_JACK/
Emberbane , looks like a nice Metroidvania: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2085310/Emberbane/
Dread Dawn and Welcome to ParadiZe : awesome iso Zombie games : https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093920/Dread_Dawn/ AND https://store.steampowered.com/app/1519090/Welcome_to_ParadiZe/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2597080/Realm_of_Ink/
Lots of Hades vibes from this one.
OMG Ultros demo is out: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2386310/Ultros/ I already tried it and it owns!
mr.sleepy this is it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck press, the button -> [ Download ] !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtEaR1JU-ps&t=12s
A friend of mine from college has a game demo up! https://store.steampowered.com/app/1618800/Ooze_Odyssey/
I haven't had a chance to try it yet.
Pepper Grinder!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2076580/Pepper_Grinder/
