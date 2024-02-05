Xbox will likely address PlayStation release rumors in a business update next week Phil Spencer claimed that the company is listening to the conversations regarding possible Xbox exclusives coming to PlayStation and will address it soon.

One of the hottest topics to take life in gaming discourse over the weekend was the rumor that first-party Xbox titles might be making their way over to PlayStation consoles. Now, Phil Spencer has addressed the matter, teasing that the company has been listening to conversations and will address them next week. It began with a rumor of Starfield making its way across the aisle to the PS5, but it seems if the rumors are true, we could see further games such as Gears of War and Halo find their way over. Either way, it seems Xbox could be talking about it in an upcoming business update.

Phil Spencer spoke to recent conversations in a tweet on his personal Twitter this week. There, Spencer played it just a little coy, not directly addressing the PlayStation rumors, but seemingly mentioning that Xbox will address “more details” in an official update next week.

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.

According to Phil Spencer, Xbox has been "listening" to recent conversations and will address them in an Xbox business update next week.

Source: Phil Spencer

It will be interesting to see what Xbox has to say about the recent rumors. The company has gathered an enormous amount of popular IP, especially with the recent closing of the Activision Blizzard acquisition. After many years of the game on other platforms, Xbox is also getting Final Fantasy 14.

Spreading its collected IP such as Gears of War, Halo, and Starfield to other platforms is likely exciting for most gaming fans, but it seems we’ll learn more about what’s going on with Xbox and PlayStation next week. Stay tuned for updates on this story as news drops.