New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xbox will likely address PlayStation release rumors in a business update next week

Phil Spencer claimed that the company is listening to the conversations regarding possible Xbox exclusives coming to PlayStation and will address it soon.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Microsoft
3

One of the hottest topics to take life in gaming discourse over the weekend was the rumor that first-party Xbox titles might be making their way over to PlayStation consoles. Now, Phil Spencer has addressed the matter, teasing that the company has been listening to conversations and will address them next week. It began with a rumor of Starfield making its way across the aisle to the PS5, but it seems if the rumors are true, we could see further games such as Gears of War and Halo find their way over. Either way, it seems Xbox could be talking about it in an upcoming business update.

Phil Spencer spoke to recent conversations in a tweet on his personal Twitter this week. There, Spencer played it just a little coy, not directly addressing the PlayStation rumors, but seemingly mentioning that Xbox will address “more details” in an official update next week.

Phil Spencer tweet about recent rumors and an upcoming Xbox business update
According to Phil Spencer, Xbox has been "listening" to recent conversations and will address them in an Xbox business update next week.
Source: Phil Spencer

It will be interesting to see what Xbox has to say about the recent rumors. The company has gathered an enormous amount of popular IP, especially with the recent closing of the Activision Blizzard acquisition. After many years of the game on other platforms, Xbox is also getting Final Fantasy 14.

Spreading its collected IP such as Gears of War, Halo, and Starfield to other platforms is likely exciting for most gaming fans, but it seems we’ll learn more about what’s going on with Xbox and PlayStation next week. Stay tuned for updates on this story as news drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 5, 2024 12:43 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Xbox will likely address PlayStation release rumors in a business update next week

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 5, 2024 4:52 PM

      Let's just have Sony/Microsoft go software only for the PC and switch 2 :D

    • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 5, 2024 4:58 PM

      remember years ago when people were like nintendo should drop out of the hardware business and just make games for others?

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 5, 2024 5:15 PM

      It feels like Microsoft is always taking reactive measures all the time. Why is that? Are they leakier than Sony and Nintendo, are they inherently in a defensive mindset with their Xbox and Game Pass strategies?

      Their messaging should be way more confident but I suppose its impossible to ride that line of "we want our games everywhere" and "buy our hardware", especially after spending $100BN just on M&A

      • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 5, 2024 5:47 PM

        I think Phil Spencer is just not an effective leader and/or doesn’t know how to get the best out of all the game studios Microsoft owns.

        He may wear Hexen t-shirts and be “the gamer boss” but nothing of significant value has been released in 2 generations. What stand out game has come out since he was head of Microsoft studios before his current role as head of all Xbox.

Hello, Meet Lola