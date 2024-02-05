Xbox will likely address PlayStation release rumors in a business update next week
Phil Spencer claimed that the company is listening to the conversations regarding possible Xbox exclusives coming to PlayStation and will address it soon.
One of the hottest topics to take life in gaming discourse over the weekend was the rumor that first-party Xbox titles might be making their way over to PlayStation consoles. Now, Phil Spencer has addressed the matter, teasing that the company has been listening to conversations and will address them next week. It began with a rumor of Starfield making its way across the aisle to the PS5, but it seems if the rumors are true, we could see further games such as Gears of War and Halo find their way over. Either way, it seems Xbox could be talking about it in an upcoming business update.
Phil Spencer spoke to recent conversations in a tweet on his personal Twitter this week. There, Spencer played it just a little coy, not directly addressing the PlayStation rumors, but seemingly mentioning that Xbox will address “more details” in an official update next week.
It will be interesting to see what Xbox has to say about the recent rumors. The company has gathered an enormous amount of popular IP, especially with the recent closing of the Activision Blizzard acquisition. After many years of the game on other platforms, Xbox is also getting Final Fantasy 14.
Spreading its collected IP such as Gears of War, Halo, and Starfield to other platforms is likely exciting for most gaming fans, but it seems we’ll learn more about what’s going on with Xbox and PlayStation next week. Stay tuned for updates on this story as news drops.
It feels like Microsoft is always taking reactive measures all the time. Why is that? Are they leakier than Sony and Nintendo, are they inherently in a defensive mindset with their Xbox and Game Pass strategies?
Their messaging should be way more confident but I suppose its impossible to ride that line of "we want our games everywhere" and "buy our hardware", especially after spending $100BN just on M&A
I think Phil Spencer is just not an effective leader and/or doesn’t know how to get the best out of all the game studios Microsoft owns.
He may wear Hexen t-shirts and be “the gamer boss” but nothing of significant value has been released in 2 generations. What stand out game has come out since he was head of Microsoft studios before his current role as head of all Xbox.
