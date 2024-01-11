Evening Reading - January 11, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review: Becoming immortal
- Al Gore is leaving Apple's board of directors
- Google lays off roughly 1,000 employees across hardware, engineer, and assistance teams
- Discord to lay off 17% of staff
- Twitter (currently known as X) ends NFT profile picture support
- Rabbit r1 AI Pocket Companion device sells 10,000 units in one day
- SEC approves rule change opening the door to Bitcoin ETF creation
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review
- Shack Chat: What is your video game prediction for 2024?
- F-Zero 99 review: The Race of the 21st Century
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
One of the best scenes from the Silicon Valley TV show
Every founder who raised in 2021: 💀— Steph from OpenVC (@StephNass) January 10, 2024
(must watch) pic.twitter.com/SM9pYCPeid
Some startups out there wishing they took less in 2021.
Can someone help Zain out in Stardew Valley?
My parents have this displayed in the house— Zain (@ZainNaghmi) January 10, 2024
Not sure if they read the quote on the bottom pic.twitter.com/0wtoy1ybAd
LOL.
Best battle rap song of all time
Who Made This? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0BhZO0JJ0A— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) January 10, 2024
My man J.G. Wentworth is so cash money.
A real Guitar Hero
Watching this makes my hands hurt.
PirateSoftware with some advice on getting out of a doom spiral
Dude is one of my favorite streamers.
Keep on keeping on!
I made a custom @KojiPro2015 #DeathStranding Heartman notification for the @nothing phone(2) while I wait for #DeathStranding2. @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Kojima_Hideo @KojiPro2015_EN pic.twitter.com/FKc16MNfzH— Dave Gibson ⠿🗼 (@AJapaneseDream) January 9, 2024
The Death Stranding community continues to make cool things.
The Generation Gap
i've seen crazy ads in my life but NOTHING compares to this. pic.twitter.com/Ci77pukeZx— guillaumehuin (@HuinGuillaume) January 9, 2024
Well that was certainly a video about... Australia?
Two Zelda Games, Two Videos, One Cup
BOTW still owns.
Tears of the Kingdom really does allow for more torture scenarios.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 11, 2024. Please consider playing Bubbletron to support our site's latest development project.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 11, 2024