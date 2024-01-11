New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 11, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

One of the best scenes from the Silicon Valley TV show

Some startups out there wishing they took less in 2021.

Can someone help Zain out in Stardew Valley?

LOL.

Best battle rap song of all time

My man J.G. Wentworth is so cash money.

A real Guitar Hero

Watching this makes my hands hurt.

PirateSoftware with some advice on getting out of a doom spiral

Dude is one of my favorite streamers.

Keep on keeping on!

The Death Stranding community continues to make cool things.

The Generation Gap

Well that was certainly a video about... Australia?

Two Zelda Games, Two Videos, One Cup

BOTW still owns.

Tears of the Kingdom really does allow for more torture scenarios.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 11, 2024. Please consider playing Bubbletron to support our site's latest development project.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola