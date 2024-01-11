Al Gore is leaving Apple's board of directors Apple has announced that Dr Wanda Austin is joining its board of directors while Al Gore and James Bell are set to retire.

Source: World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle

On January 11, 2024, Apple released a statement announcing that Al Gore and James Bell will be retiring from its board of directors this year and Dr Wanda Austin will be joining the ranks. According to the press release, the board has a policy that directors “generally may not” be re-elected after reaching age 75 and the former vice president will be reaching that milestone in March.

Al Gore joined the board of directors back in 2003, just a few short years after losing the United States presidential election to George W. Bush. Apple CEO Tim Cook offered the following statement in the release:

We’re deeply grateful to Al and James for their many years of service to Apple — their insights, energy, and values have made us a stronger company in so many ways. For more than 20 years, Al has contributed an incredible amount to our work — from his unconditional support for protecting our users’ privacy, to his incomparable knowledge of environment and climate issues. James’s dedication has been extraordinary, and we’re thankful for the important perspectives and deep expertise he’s offered on audit, finance, and so much more over the years.

While Al Gore and James Bell will be retiring from the board, Dr Wanda Austin will be joining it. Dr Austin is the former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation. She originally started at the company in 1979 as a one of the technical staff and, after a series of new roles, took on the position of CEO from 2008 to 2016.

“Wanda has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple’s board of directors,” said Cook. “She’s an extraordinary leader, and her invaluable experience and expertise will support our mission of leaving the world better than we found it.”

It’ll be exciting to see what Dr Austin can bring to the board of directors as it helps shape the future of Apple and its products and services. Be sure to check out our AAPL page for Apple’s financial news.