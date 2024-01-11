New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rabbit r1 AI Pocket Companion device sells 10,000 units in one day

Rabbit Inc. has opened per-orders for the second batch of AI pocket companions.
Donovan Erskine
Rabbit Inc.
1

This week, Rabbit Inc. appeared at CES 2024 to reveal the r1, an AI pocket companion aiming to usher in a new era of smart mobile devices. Pre-orders for the device went live after its reveal, and it only took one day for a major milestone to be hit. The Rabbit r1 sold 10,000 units in a day, completely selling out the first batch of devices.

Rabbit Inc. announced the news in a post to Twitter/X yesterday. “When we started building r1, we said internally that we'd be happy if we sold 500 devices on launch day,” the tweet reads. “In 24 hours, we already beat that by 20x!” While the sales far surpassed the company’s expectations, Rabbit seems prepared to keep up with the demand, as the second batch of devices is already available for pre-order.

The early success is a positive sign for Rabbit Inc., which detailed their new AI smartphone in a presentation yesterday. The product quickly caught attention on social media, and the $199 USD price tag likely helped to drive sales.

The Rabbit r1 AI pocket companion is set to start shipping in just a few months, so it won’t be long until we can form a full opinion on the product. Be sure to visit our CES 2024 topic page for the latest updates on all the products revealed at the tech convention.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

