Rabbit r1 AI Pocket Companion device sells 10,000 units in one day Rabbit Inc. has opened per-orders for the second batch of AI pocket companions.

This week, Rabbit Inc. appeared at CES 2024 to reveal the r1, an AI pocket companion aiming to usher in a new era of smart mobile devices. Pre-orders for the device went live after its reveal, and it only took one day for a major milestone to be hit. The Rabbit r1 sold 10,000 units in a day, completely selling out the first batch of devices.

Rabbit Inc. announced the news in a post to Twitter/X yesterday. “When we started building r1, we said internally that we'd be happy if we sold 500 devices on launch day,” the tweet reads. “In 24 hours, we already beat that by 20x!” While the sales far surpassed the company’s expectations, Rabbit seems prepared to keep up with the demand, as the second batch of devices is already available for pre-order.

When we started building r1, we said internally that we'd be happy if we sold 500 devices on launch day. In 24 hours, we already beat that by 20x!



10,000 units on day 1!



Second batch available now at https://t.co/R3sOtVWoJ5

Expected delivery date is April - May 2024. pic.twitter.com/XqaHqqk36L — rabbit inc. (@rabbit_hmi) January 10, 2024

The early success is a positive sign for Rabbit Inc., which detailed their new AI smartphone in a presentation yesterday. The product quickly caught attention on social media, and the $199 USD price tag likely helped to drive sales.

The Rabbit r1 AI pocket companion is set to start shipping in just a few months, so it won’t be long until we can form a full opinion on the product. Be sure to visit our CES 2024 topic page for the latest updates on all the products revealed at the tech convention.