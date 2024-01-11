New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Twitter (currently known as X) ends NFT profile picture support

Mention of NFTs in Twitter's Premium subscription info page has been recently and quietly removed.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bored Ape Yacht Club
7

It would appear that Twitter (now known as X) is shutting down its support of NFT profile pictures on its social media platform. While Elon Musk originally took Twitter in a direction that supports cryptocurrency and NFTs, the hype on non-fungible tokens in general has died down quite a bit since. The removal of NFT support from the Twitter Premium pages marks another group withdrawing from the once popular commodity.

Twitter’s removal of NFTs from its Premium subscriber information page was spotted via TechCrunch. Originally, under the header labeled “Features available to every Premium tier,” there was a “Create a Community” section that explained how you could set an NFT as a profile pic after linking Twitter to a crypto wallet. The user’s profile pic would then have a special hexagonal border to signify it was a confirmed NFT. There were further mentions of NFTs, exactly how to set them as profile pics, and other details about their usage on Twitter, as preserved in a previous version of the page in the Internet Archive.

The compared Community sections of Twitter's Premium subscriber information page.
The above Community section shows information about NFTs and how to set them as your profile picture where the new version of the page is void of any mention of NFTs.
Source: Twitter

All mention of NFTs have now been scrubbed from the live page on Twitter’s support website. Some users may still have hexagonal bordered profile pictures, but it remains to be seen if that will last much longer.

Twitter adopted NFT support at the start of January 2022 as a feature of its subscription service, then known as Twitter Blue. Elon Musk has signaled intent several times that he would like Twitter to become a financial institution as well as a social media platform, where people might bank and invest their money rather than traditional banks. NFTs and the option to link a crypto wallet could be seen as part of that initiative. However, NFTs hardly have the heft they had in 2022. The market is not dead, but its values have plummeted from their highs, due in part to legal matters such as the IRS wanting to tax them as collectibles.

Twitter hasn’t formally announced it is quitting support of NFTs, but the implications of their removal from information pages arguably speak volumes. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 11, 2024 8:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Twitter (currently known as X) ends NFT profile picture support

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 11, 2024 8:15 AM

      NFTs... lol

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 11, 2024 9:12 AM

      a feature from when Jack Dorsey was insisting we were moments away from runaway hyperinflation ruining the economy. Idiot Twitter CEO challenge continues unabated.

    • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 11, 2024 9:16 AM

      Oh no, now to use them as their picture they will have to *checks notes* right click save as.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 11, 2024 9:35 AM

      my apes!!!!1one

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 11, 2024 9:37 AM

      “Currently known as X” hahaha, love it. How long until Elon is forced to sell it at firesale price and some genius reinstates the brand name thet everyone still uses anyway.

    • [gooie b] legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 11, 2024 10:47 AM

      I love the way this headline reads lol

    • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 11, 2024 12:43 PM

      Twitter has been called X for almost 6 months. At what point do media companies stop explaining X was formally called Twitter and admit that if readers don't know what service X is, then that's X's shitty branding.

      • sikander moderator mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 11, 2024 12:43 PM

        they'll reverse it at some point

      • Safe For Work
        reply
        January 11, 2024 12:45 PM

        No, thats the new name "X, *sigh and eye roll* formerly Twitter"

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 11, 2024 12:45 PM

        Probably never. I don't see the public ever embracing the name.

      • redfive moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 11, 2024 12:46 PM

        I'm secretly hoping they are doing this just to spite Musk with his poop emoji auto-response

        • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 11, 2024 12:48 PM

          I think Shacknews is doing that here. But other media companies say X, formerly Twitter.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 11, 2024 12:47 PM

        people still refer to Comcast, Facebook, etc

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 11, 2024 12:54 PM

          And Prince

        • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 11, 2024 12:59 PM

          That's not what I mean. I mean news agencies explicitly say "x, formerly Twitter." I don't recall reading "Meta, formerly Facebook" for nearly every news story.

          • Safe For Work
            reply
            January 11, 2024 1:08 PM

            Thats because Meta has brand guidelines, marketing and public relations teams. X formerly Twitter, does not.

            Elon doesn't believe in two things: marketing and covid.

          • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 11, 2024 1:09 PM

            Agreed. I've noticed this in almost every major publication they say it all the time for X.

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 11, 2024 1:09 PM

          Facebook still exists, it's just owned by Meta.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 11, 2024 1:03 PM

        Twitter (currently referred to by morons as X)

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 11, 2024 1:09 PM

        No one calls it X.

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 11, 2024 1:09 PM

        Never, because X is meaningless and no one will know what it is

Hello, Meet Lola