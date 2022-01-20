Twitter introduces hexagonal NFT profile pictures NFT owners on Twitter will now be identified by their hexagonal profile pictures.

The NFT craze continues to make its way into more social spaces. If you’re an avid Twitter user, you’re probably familiar with NFT owners displaying their digital property by using it as a profile picture. Now, Twitter has announced NFT profile pictures, a new feature that will allow users to display their NFT on their profile with a special hexagonal shape.

Twitter revealed the new NFT profile pictures feature in a post earlier today. Users that want to properly display an NFT that they own as their profile picture will need to connect their crypto wallet, which can be done by editing your profile and attempting to change your profile picture. Official NFT profile pictures are hexagon-shaped instead of circular, making it easy to recognize those that actually own the NFT they’re displaying.

Ready to show off your NFT? Follow these simple steps to connect your crypto wallet and let’s see your NFT PFPs! pic.twitter.com/epSL7VXG5o — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

NFT profile pictures are live now in Twitter Labs and are an exclusive feature for Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter stated that this has been one of the most heavily-requested features, which isn’t hard to believe if you’ve spent any amount of time on the social media platform over the past year. It’s not uncommon for users to “right-click and save” pictures of NFTs and then display them and claim ownership. This new feature gives NFT-owners a way to skirt around that.

With NFTs continuing to be quite the controversial piece of technology, you can bet that the announcement from Twitter has been polarizing among users. Twitter is just the latest company to dip its toe into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens, as NFTs continue to plant their flag as a mainstay in modern online culture.