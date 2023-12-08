New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - December 8, 2023

More fallout from The Game Awards in tonight's Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hey, everybody! By the time you're reading this, I'll be away at Day of the Devs. I don't want to leave you without some news, memes, and entertainment, so here we go!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Take a look at Diablo 4's first seasonal event and what the holidays mean for Sanctuary.

Get a fresh look at the English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased Your Name.

With the announcement of a new Jurassic Park survival game, now seems like a great time for some Jurassic World DLC to come to Minecraft.

Before yesterday's flood of announcements from The Game Awards, Crash Team Rumble put out a new trailer for Season 3. As some might have guessed, it's time for Spyro to join the party.

Finally, starting flag has dropped for Rocket Racing.

Psyonix is emphasizing that Rocket Racing's launch will have no impact on Rocket League.

For now.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Game Awards speeches that could have been

So we're all in agreement that Geoff Keighley's treatment of game developers on Thursday was trash, right? Let's take a look at just some of the speeches we could have heard, but we missed out on.

This isn't the way, Geoff. I proved it myself last night.

Do better.

Game of the Year battle gets intense

Carbot Animations, responsible for some great short videos for games like Starcraft and Hearthstone, weighs in on the 2023 GOTY debate.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We see good games run all the time. Let's watch a bad game get the speedrunning treatment. Here's Superman 64!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the power of suggestion.

This week in Shaqnews

I'm here for Shaq clowning on Stephen A.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Man, I don't know how many times I have to type "He's back" in relation to CM Punk. Hopefully, this is the last time.

Tonight in video game music

To celebrate Sega's announcements last night, let's go to OC ReMix with this new track paying tribute to Golden Axe.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of December! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola