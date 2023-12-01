Shack Chat: What are your honest thoughts of Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck was first revealed back in 2019 and since then a whole lot has changed both at Tesla and with its CEO, Elon Musk. After numerous announcements, consumers have gotten another look at Tesla’s cyberpunk-esque vehicle and we here at Shacknews have some thoughts. Here are our honest thoughts about the Tesla Cybertruck. Be sure to share your own opinions on the vehicle in the comment section below!

Question: What are your honest thoughts of Tesla Cybertruck?

Ehhhhhh… - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Freeway Sitter



Source: 20th Century Fox

I'm thinking I'm not the right audience for this. First of all, I can't get past that this looks like the real-life counterpart of The Homer (pictured above, for you young readers out there). It looks ugly as sin, but beyond that, the things that Tesla's touting about this thing, how it's able to drive across lakes… I don't really need that. I just want a truck to get me from Point A to Point B and look halfway decent doing it. I'll probably wait for whatever GM or Toyota have cooking up down the road. Thanks, but no thanks.

Great vehicle for surviving 1920s mobsters - TJ Denzer, Doesn’t meet many mobsters



Source: Tesla

I gotta say, it’s the most curious thing in the world to me how much Elon Musk and Tesla have been stressing that the Cybertruck will survive gunfire. During the Cybertruck Delivery Event, they went on to hammer this point again, showing a clip of someone taking a Tommy Gun with a barrel magazine and unloading the whole thing into the side of the vehicle. Elon went on to say that you’ll be fine if face off against old timey mobsters.

I have never known who this is supposed to appeal to. Maybe 1920s federal agents? But I am now very well aware that a weapon used throughout World War 2 will not be able to cut through the Cybertruck’s mighty armor. Good? Sure. Yeah, good. I hate it when Chicago bootleggers try to massacre me in 2023 while I’m trying to have a nice drive.

Some impressive tech in a very ugly package - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I don’t want it and I have two pre-orders. I am trying to figure out how to get a refund, but I do think there are some people out there who will buy it because it is the newest thing Tesla makes. Sane people may buy the Model Y which is actually easy to manufacture. I really thought Tesla would have learned after the Model X rollout, but here we are again with another very difficult vehicle to ramp up for mass production with prices rising before launch.

Not a mention of the price increase during Elon’s “prepared remarks.” Not a slide that showed the range. And no mention of the Range Extender or disclosure of the price of the upgrade. The lack of transparency in the pre-order process is disconcerting, and I would wait to hear early adopters take on it.

That being said, I love my stupid Model X and I am a big dumb early adopter of most cool things. Cybertruck has some cool new battery, charging, and steering tech that I would like to see come to a different model down the road.

Awful - Bill Lavoy, Jeep Guy



Source: Tesla

I think the Cybertruck is terrible, and I couldn’t care less about the specs. I’m all for the evolution of vehicle aesthetics, but this isn’t it. It just screams that you’re trying too hard, and probably don’t need a truck in the first place. It’s like owning a wheelbarrow and not having any dents or scuff marks on it; that thing is just for show. Folks who could actually make use of its towing power or the fact that it’s bulletproof (???) wouldn’t be caught dead in a Cybertruck.

Impractical - Sam Chandler, Used to drive a ute



Source: CarSales

You ever banged your knee on the corner of a coffee table? Well imagine that pain, but in your hip or arm as you try to walk around this pointy behemoth. I think this vehicle aesthetic is best left to science fiction stories, where the practicality of it doesn’t butt up against the stark daylight of the real world.

What I don’t really get is who is this car for? If you’re working on a jobsite, you surely want something with a bigger bed. If you want to go off-track and do some tough four-wheel driving, then you’d likely want one of the myriad of other vehicles that are tried and tested in those harsh environments.

I get that it’s some sort of truck/4WD hybrid, but I can never get behind a tray that has uneven sides. If you want to haul something, be an adult and get a proper ute like a Mazda BT-50, one with a steel bed and tie-down points.

No thoughts, head empty - Donovan Erskine, Drives a Camry



Source: Tesla

I think the most interested I’ve ever been in the Cybertruck was when those goofballs cracked the window while trying to prove how durable it was during the reveal. That was pretty funny. Other than that, I don’t really care for it. It’s neat that it can haul a Porsche 911 faster than a Porsche 911 can drive. It’s cool that it’s bulletproof. Who is this for again? I look forward to seeing what people on the internet do with this thing.

Interesting but poorly executed - Steve Tyminski, Owned a Camaro in High School



Source: Tesla

My first thoughts about the Tesla Cybertruck are that it is one of the ugliest things I have ever seen. It looks like someone on an HGTV show about metal work cut out a few pieces of sheet metal and slapped it onto a truck. For what it costs, you would think that you could get different colors but I could see that being a “down the road” type of extra add-on.

The Cybertruck does have some good things going for it like having a built outlet that you could run electronic devices or tools off of it. It also could keep you safe from getting hit with bullets from a gun or an arrow if you happen to be getting chased by Robin Hood or other archers. That being said, it does sound like it moves pretty fast.

I don’t like driving a vehicle too big for me like a truck, so the idea of a truck that doesn’t look like the typical truck is a cool idea. However, it’s way too expensive for me and it looks like a Delorean and a speed boat had a baby so I think I’ll pass.

Those are our honest thoughts about Tesla Cybertruck. Are our opinions fair and spot on or did any of us judge the vehicle too harshly? Be sure to share your thoughts on Tesla’s latest vehicle in the comment section below!