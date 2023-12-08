Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 8: The Game Awards 2023

Another year of The Game Awards has wrapped up. Now that all of the awards have been handed out, it's time to take advantage of some exciting deals. The best of this year's winners, nominees, and honorees from past years are all on sale. The deals extend across PlayStation and Xbox. Sorry, Switch owners. No TGA promotion from Nintendo this year, from the looks of it, but you can get Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak for half off.
Plus, the PlayStation End of Year Deals are continuing through December. Check out the best that PlayStation has to offer.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $50.00 (75% off)
- Atomic Heart Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $12.50 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Starfield - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Venba - $11.24 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $38.49 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (20% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from Xbox's The Game Awards Sale.
- Super Saver Sale
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle - $37.49 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Scars Above - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion - $21.99 (80% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- Crackdown 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Super Saver Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $39.99 (20% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $18.74 (25% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $22.49 (25% off)
- Payday 3 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $38.49 (45% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $31.49 (55% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from PlayStation's The Game Awards Sale.
- PlayStation End of Year Deals
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $55.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (40% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $17.49 (30% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Legend Bowl - $15.99 (20% off)
- Escape Academy - $11.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $8.99 (55% off)
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Deals.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- LEGO 2K Drive - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PowerWash Simulator - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sable - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- WB Games Holiday Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Venba - $11.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
