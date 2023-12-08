Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 8: The Game Awards 2023

Another year of The Game Awards has wrapped up. Now that all of the awards have been handed out, it's time to take advantage of some exciting deals. The best of this year's winners, nominees, and honorees from past years are all on sale. The deals extend across PlayStation and Xbox. Sorry, Switch owners. No TGA promotion from Nintendo this year, from the looks of it, but you can get Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak for half off.

Plus, the PlayStation End of Year Deals are continuing through December. Check out the best that PlayStation has to offer.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

