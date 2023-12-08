Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 8: The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards have wrapped up for another year. That means it's time for some big sales. The biggest one is coming from Steam, which features many of this year's big nominees, winners, and titles recognized during past shows. Find deals on games like Starfield, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, and many more.
Elsewhere, find a friend and dive into the Better Together Sale from the Humble Store. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle from GOG.com. Plus, check out some leftover Black Friday deals from sites like Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and others.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- GigaBash - FREE until 12/13
- Predecessor - FREE until 12/13
- Deathloop - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/10)
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/3)
- Black Widow: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/26)
- Centipede: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/13)
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - $31.99 (20% off)
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $8.99 (80% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $5.59 (44% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $44.79 (36% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $19.19 (36% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.95 (26% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $45.98 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $32.95 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $22.95 (43% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $24.95 (38% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (54% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $15.49 (61% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.95 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.95 (54% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $11.95 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition [Steam] - $25.06 (43% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $16.99 (58% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.83 (74% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $17.99 (82% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- CrossCode - $5.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code DEC18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- For the King 2 [Steam] - $19.49 (22% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $34.44 (43% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hellboy: Web of Wyrd [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $17.40 (65% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $12.59 (37% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition [Steam] - $23.30 (47% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Expeditions: Rome, Midnight Fight Express, Nobody Saves the World, The Gunk, The Pale Beyond, Last Call BBS, From Space, and a 1-month free trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $14 or more to get Bear and Breakfast, Tinykin, Venba, Smushi Come Home, and Mail Time. Pay $20 or more to also receive Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist and Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Bug Fables: The Everlasting Spring, Nexomon: Extinction, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Dark Deity. Pay $15 or more to also receive Edge of Eternity, Mato Anomalies, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. These activate on Steam.
- Better Together Sale
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Wizard With A Gun [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $38.59 (34% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Better Together Sale.
Steam
- The Game Awards Sale
- Starfield - $48.99 (30% off)
- Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $19.99 (20% off)
- Humanity - $19.79 (34% off)
- Venba - $11.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $38.49 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $34.99 (30% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dead Space - $26.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from Steam's The Game Awards Sale.
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/11)
- GTFO - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/11)
- Jusant - $19.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
