Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 8: The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards have wrapped up for another year. That means it's time for some big sales. The biggest one is coming from Steam, which features many of this year's big nominees, winners, and titles recognized during past shows. Find deals on games like Starfield, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, and many more.

Elsewhere, find a friend and dive into the Better Together Sale from the Humble Store. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 bundle from GOG.com. Plus, check out some leftover Black Friday deals from sites like Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and others.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code DEC18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Expeditions: Rome, Midnight Fight Express, Nobody Saves the World, The Gunk, The Pale Beyond, Last Call BBS, From Space, and a 1-month free trial of DC Universe Infinite. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $14 or more to get Bear and Breakfast, Tinykin, Venba, Smushi Come Home, and Mail Time. Pay $20 or more to also receive Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist and Wylde Flowers. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Bug Fables: The Everlasting Spring, Nexomon: Extinction, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Dark Deity. Pay $15 or more to also receive Edge of Eternity, Mato Anomalies, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. These activate on Steam.

Steam

