Evening Reading - November 16, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Steamdeck OLED Day to those who celebrate!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I picked up a Limited Edition one. I am not sure I will even use it, so I look forward to trying to sell it when Deck 2 drops. There are several Chatty threads full of Shackers trying to sell their OG Decks, if you are in the market.

New economic indicator just dropped

I live in Ohio, so white Uber drivers are nothing new to me. A more concerning indicator for the state of Ohio is the amount of Dunkin' Donuts per square mile.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Break it down!

Portland Pie Fraud Alert

Beware of fake artisan pies, Portland.

Federal Reserve Chairman instructs security to shut the door on climate protestors

That is a great example of how governments are handling the ongoing series of climate disasters. Heads in the sand.

Sports

5 points in 3.8 seconds? In this economy?

Madden NFL 24 claims to be a sports simulation game.

Congratulations to Team Bellagio!

This counts as a sport.

Mahomes and Meundies might want to strike a deal.

Josh Allen is being hit by the Madden curse this season.

Wild Kingdom

Deep sea doggy adventure!

Happy doggy!

Did that cat just lay an egg?

What a boofer!

Those ears!

Good kitties!

Give the kitty whatever it wants!

The poor doggy got framed.

When worlds collide.

Sanic? In this economy?

LOL.

A water fountain for cats? Unpossible!

Shacknews Dev Update

New Shacknews Cortex logo.
We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Things we are working on:

  • Plan B
    • Beta testing is underway with the game running on a dev environment
  • Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts
  • Shackpets Version 2 development began this month and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year with some new features

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 16, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

