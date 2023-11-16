Evening Reading - November 16, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Nintendo just posted a new #splatoon3 video showing off new things coming to Chill Season 2023 and featuring new song "Chirpy Chips." Please take a look. #NintendoSwitch #chillseason pic.twitter.com/T8wT0cio3b — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 15, 2023

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Steamdeck OLED Day to those who celebrate!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I picked up a Limited Edition one. I am not sure I will even use it, so I look forward to trying to sell it when Deck 2 drops. There are several Chatty threads full of Shackers trying to sell their OG Decks, if you are in the market.

New economic indicator just dropped

I live in Ohio, so white Uber drivers are nothing new to me. A more concerning indicator for the state of Ohio is the amount of Dunkin' Donuts per square mile.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Break it down!

Portland Pie Fraud Alert

Beware of fake artisan pies, Portland.

Federal Reserve Chairman instructs security to shut the door on climate protestors

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 FED Chair Jerome Powell says "just close the f*cking door" after climate protestors interrupt his speech. pic.twitter.com/feDlOteRaz — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 9, 2023

That is a great example of how governments are handling the ongoing series of climate disasters. Heads in the sand.

Sports

JAMES MADISON SCORED 5 POINTS IN 3.8 SECONDS TO FORCE OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/jU0BLYceej — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2023

5 points in 3.8 seconds? In this economy?

Nick Chubb is a cheat code in Madden 24. pic.twitter.com/u4pCtfxscX — SuperstarGamer412 (@Redsuperstar8) November 9, 2023

Madden NFL 24 claims to be a sports simulation game.

The Housekeeping Olympics returned to Las Vegas yesterday and Team Bellagio won gold. pic.twitter.com/Llu2r8okU6 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 14, 2023

Congratulations to Team Bellagio!

me and the homie providing a live demonstration of tandem gooning technique pic.twitter.com/S6CZQZkI33 — doomer (@uncledoomer) November 14, 2023

This counts as a sport.

Mahomes said he only wears them for game day and cleans them "once in a while” 😐



(via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/9waMGsR2fA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2023

Mahomes and Meundies might want to strike a deal.

Josh Allen is being hit by the Madden curse this season.

Wild Kingdom

Bro has no idea what’s going on pic.twitter.com/3v0Yco7HNE — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) November 15, 2023

Deep sea doggy adventure!

Cute

pic.twitter.com/W2BbkuSufp — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 15, 2023

Happy doggy!

Did that cat just lay an egg?

What a boofer!

Is that a dog or bear 🐻?pic.twitter.com/lj7HqS4cQQ — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 15, 2023

Those ears!

Cats and Kids pic.twitter.com/d4JX70hccv — The Best (@ThebestFigen) November 13, 2023

Good kitties!

Give that kitty whatever it wants..🐾😊



Sound on..🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/WG8yJ6rwZd — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 13, 2023

Give the kitty whatever it wants!

The poor doggy got framed.

When worlds collide.

Sonic is that you?

pic.twitter.com/2tdryrXLQL — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 11, 2023

Sanic? In this economy?

aww look at the cute wha—— pic.twitter.com/VwUYmZn56f — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 11, 2023

LOL.

A curious baby pic.twitter.com/kryMiArI7f — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 11, 2023

A water fountain for cats? Unpossible!

Shacknews Dev Update

We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Things we are working on:

Plan B

Beta testing is underway with the game running on a dev environment

Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts

Shackpets Version 2 development began this month and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year with some new features

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 16, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.