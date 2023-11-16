Evening Reading - November 16, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Chat: Which actor should play Link in Nintendo's live-action The Legend of Zelda movie?
- Remnant 2: The Awakened King introduces a boss that woke up on the wrong side of the bed
- Atlus to increase employee salaries by 15 percent by April 2024
- Larian says the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is on track for December
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 review: Reboot, reuse, recycle
- The Last of Us Season 2 set to begin filming in early 2024
- Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections review: Loose ties
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR review: Animus Antics
- Super Mario RPG review: Wishing upon the seven stars
- Meta Quest 3 review: Step into the future
Nintendo just posted a new #splatoon3 video showing off new things coming to Chill Season 2023 and featuring new song "Chirpy Chips." Please take a look. #NintendoSwitch #chillseason pic.twitter.com/T8wT0cio3b— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 15, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Steamdeck OLED Day to those who celebrate!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
I picked up a Limited Edition one. I am not sure I will even use it, so I look forward to trying to sell it when Deck 2 drops. There are several Chatty threads full of Shackers trying to sell their OG Decks, if you are in the market.
New economic indicator just dropped
I live in Ohio, so white Uber drivers are nothing new to me. A more concerning indicator for the state of Ohio is the amount of Dunkin' Donuts per square mile.
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xqqa11pNXZ— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 14, 2023
Break it down!
Portland Pie Fraud Alert
Beware of fake artisan pies, Portland.
Federal Reserve Chairman instructs security to shut the door on climate protestors
JUST IN: 🇺🇸 FED Chair Jerome Powell says "just close the f*cking door" after climate protestors interrupt his speech. pic.twitter.com/feDlOteRaz— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 9, 2023
That is a great example of how governments are handling the ongoing series of climate disasters. Heads in the sand.
Sports
JAMES MADISON SCORED 5 POINTS IN 3.8 SECONDS TO FORCE OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/jU0BLYceej— ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2023
5 points in 3.8 seconds? In this economy?
Nick Chubb is a cheat code in Madden 24. pic.twitter.com/u4pCtfxscX— SuperstarGamer412 (@Redsuperstar8) November 9, 2023
Madden NFL 24 claims to be a sports simulation game.
The Housekeeping Olympics returned to Las Vegas yesterday and Team Bellagio won gold. pic.twitter.com/Llu2r8okU6— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 14, 2023
Congratulations to Team Bellagio!
me and the homie providing a live demonstration of tandem gooning technique pic.twitter.com/S6CZQZkI33— doomer (@uncledoomer) November 14, 2023
This counts as a sport.
Mahomes said he only wears them for game day and cleans them "once in a while” 😐— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2023
(via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/9waMGsR2fA
Mahomes and Meundies might want to strike a deal.
“Turnover Edition” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ubcpjZZKLt— Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 14, 2023
Josh Allen is being hit by the Madden curse this season.
Wild Kingdom
Bro has no idea what’s going on pic.twitter.com/3v0Yco7HNE— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) November 15, 2023
Deep sea doggy adventure!
Cute— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/W2BbkuSufp
Happy doggy!
Orange cat.. Wait for it..😅 pic.twitter.com/Nn4YG6EmP8— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 15, 2023
Did that cat just lay an egg?
November 16, 2023
What a boofer!
Is that a dog or bear 🐻?pic.twitter.com/lj7HqS4cQQ— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 15, 2023
Those ears!
Cats and Kids pic.twitter.com/d4JX70hccv— The Best (@ThebestFigen) November 13, 2023
Good kitties!
Give that kitty whatever it wants..🐾😊— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 13, 2023
Sound on..🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/WG8yJ6rwZd
Give the kitty whatever it wants!
They set him up..🐶🐾🐈😅 pic.twitter.com/jm44PYue7m— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 11, 2023
The poor doggy got framed.
November 11, 2023
When worlds collide.
Sonic is that you?— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/2tdryrXLQL
Sanic? In this economy?
aww look at the cute wha—— pic.twitter.com/VwUYmZn56f— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 11, 2023
LOL.
A curious baby pic.twitter.com/kryMiArI7f— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 11, 2023
A water fountain for cats? Unpossible!
Shacknews Dev Update
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Things we are working on:
- Plan B
- Beta testing is underway with the game running on a dev environment
- Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts
- Shackpets Version 2 development began this month and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year with some new features
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 16, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 16, 2023