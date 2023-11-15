Atlus to increase employee salaries by 15 percent by April 2024 Atlus is also offering performance bonuses to its employees based on global profits.

Among the sheer amount of layoffs happening in video games and tech industries this year, several groups are going in the opposite direction, and Atlus is a particular standout bucking the trend this week. The company announced that it will be giving its employees a 15 percent raise, which will be fully implemented among its workforce by April 2024.

Atlus announced the salary raise for its employees in a press release that was spotted by Game Developer this week. According to the announcement, the starting salary for new graduates employed at Atlus will increase from ¥257,000 ($1,708 USD) to ¥300,000 ($1,993 USD). Moreover, performance bonuses will be available for employees based on Atlus global profits. The process of implementing these raises and the performance bonuses is slated to be completed by April 2024, which should be about the time that its parent company, Sega Sammy, closes out its Q4 and FY 2023/24 results, according to its investor relations calendar. This also comes as Japan was pushing companies to increase salaries to compete with price hikes in the global economy, as reported by Japan Today.

Atlus' announcement of raises comes just ahead of the launch of Persona 5 Tactica, which is coming out on various platforms this week.

Source: Atlus

This news comes as Atlus is set to release Persona 5 Tactica, which is coming out to decent reviews by critics, including in our own Shacknews review. However, Atlus also has a ton of other irons in the fire. The group is also set to release Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the original P3, in February 2024. That doesn’t even include that it’s also collaborating with Vanillaware to release another RPG, Unicorn Overlord, in March 2024. The group has a lot going on and most of it is pretty exciting.

With that in mind, it looks like Atlus is feeling strong going into 2024, and its employees have something good to look forward to. As we continue to cover business moves in the games and tech space, stay tuned for further updates.