Unicorn Overlord is a fantasy tactics RPG coming in March 2024

Atlus and Vanillaware have teamed up to produce a new IP that looks like a blend of the Ogre Tactics and Final Fantasy Tactics.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

It’s been a long time since we had a game in the Final Fantasy Tactics or Ogre Tactics series, but Atlus and Vanillaware appear to be collaborating to bring us something that will scratch those itches. They announced a new fantasy tactics IP with Unicorn Overlord. It will feature a fantasy story, strategic battles, and around 60 characters that can be recruited into your forces. It’s also coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2024.

Nintendo announced Unicorn Overlord during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. The game will be coming to Nintendo Switch on March 8, 2024. You can see the trailer for the game in action below:

This story is still developing…

