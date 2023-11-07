Nintendo Switch Sports sales top 10 million units since launch The iconic Sports title has managed solidify itself in Nintendo's first-party million-seller club.

Nintendo Switch Sports may not have resonated to the same level that the original game did on the Wii, but that hasn’t stopped it from selling like hotcakes. Nintendo (NTDOY) has released its earnings and it appears that the sequel has been popular enough to sell over 10 million units.



Source: Nintendo

On November 6, 2023, Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q2 2024 earnings report which highlights how the company has performed over the last quarter. This information breaks down such topics like hardware sales, software sales, and how the company’s various IPs have performed. In the Financial Results Explanatory Material, Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Sports is well into the Million-Seller club, with the game now sitting at 10.77 million units sold.

The last time we reported on Nintendo Switch Sports was back in August 2022, where it had sold 4.48 million units since its release. Now, a year and some change later, the game is closing in on the sales figures of Super Mario Superstars and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

This quarter also saw Nintendo Switch top 132 million units sold over the course of the console’s life. And with new console sales come new players that need to buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold a whopping 3.22 million units in the last quarter.

Nintendo also increased its FY 2024 financial forecast and saw the mobile and IP related income grow 133 percent for the first half of FY 2024. The continued growth is driven by The Super Mario Bros. Movie which has also likely had an effect on Mario Kart sales. Be sure to stay locked on Shacknews as we bring you more highlights from Nintendo’s Q2 FY2024 reports.