Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units since release Nintendo's iconic Switch Sports title has become one of the million-sellers for fiscal year 2023.

Nintendo Switch Sports has managed to sell almost 5 million units since its release. The latest entry in the extremely popular Sports series is off to an incredible start, with Nintendo offering an insight into the number of units sold in the company’s earnings report.

Nintendo Switch Sports has become one of the million-sellers for FY23.

Source: Nintend

Nintendo’s Q1 2023 earnings report was released early Wednesday morning on August 3, 2022. The documents, available via Nintendo Investor Relations page, offered information into all areas of the Big N’s operation, including a look at some of the big titles of the past quarter. Nintendo reports that Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units since its release on April 29, 2022.

Though Nintendo describes software sales of Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League as “off to a strong start” the company does note that software sales “did not keep pace with the strong showing of the first quart of last fiscal year”. This dip totalled a decrease of 8.6% year-on-year.

Despite this dip, Nintendo also reports that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Models have together surpassed 111 million units sold. On top of this, the company reported a foreign exchange gain of $388 million USD in its non-operating income line of its Consolidated Statements of Income.

Beyond Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby found his way onto some 1.88 million consoles thanks to Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This is the highest sell-through for an entry in the series. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also saw another 1.48 million units sold while Animal Crossing: New Horizons keeps finding new homes with 740,000 units sold.

With more to learn within the Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 earnings report, you’ll want to keep your eyes trained on our NTDOY page. It’s there you’ll find the latest finance news on Nintendo as well as the results from future quarters.