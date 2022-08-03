Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units since release

Nintendo's iconic Switch Sports title has become one of the million-sellers for fiscal year 2023.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Nintendo Switch Sports has managed to sell almost 5 million units since its release. The latest entry in the extremely popular Sports series is off to an incredible start, with Nintendo offering an insight into the number of units sold in the company’s earnings report.

Two characters from Nintendo Switch Sports engage in a sword fight
Nintendo Switch Sports has become one of the million-sellers for FY23.
Source: Nintend

Nintendo’s Q1 2023 earnings report was released early Wednesday morning on August 3, 2022. The documents, available via Nintendo Investor Relations page, offered information into all areas of the Big N’s operation, including a look at some of the big titles of the past quarter. Nintendo reports that Nintendo Switch Sports sold 4.84 million units since its release on April 29, 2022.

Though Nintendo describes software sales of Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League as “off to a strong start” the company does note that software sales “did not keep pace with the strong showing of the first quart of last fiscal year”. This dip totalled a decrease of 8.6% year-on-year.

Despite this dip, Nintendo also reports that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Models have together surpassed 111 million units sold. On top of this, the company reported a foreign exchange gain of $388 million USD in its non-operating income line of its Consolidated Statements of Income.

Beyond Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby found his way onto some 1.88 million consoles thanks to Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This is the highest sell-through for an entry in the series. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also saw another 1.48 million units sold while Animal Crossing: New Horizons keeps finding new homes with 740,000 units sold.

With more to learn within the Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2023 earnings report, you’ll want to keep your eyes trained on our NTDOY page. It’s there you’ll find the latest finance news on Nintendo as well as the results from future quarters.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola