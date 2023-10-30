How to get the Navigator - Destiny 2 Unlock the Navigator and enjoy a unique Trace Rifle that can buff allies and debuff enemies in Destiny 2.

The Navigator is one of those weapons in Destiny 2 that’s worth keeping in your back pocket. This thing can be handy in a pinch, offering your allies aggressive protection and stripping your enemies of their damage output. The only difficulty will be actually unlocking the Navigator.

How to get The Navigator

The Navigator is a random drop from the final boss in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. If you’re going to get one, you’ll need to defeat Simmumah ur-Nokru. You will have a chance at earning the Exotic Trace Rifle once per character, per week, meaning you have effectively three shots a week at unlocking it assuming you have a Hunter, Titan, and Warlock.

The Navigator drops from the final boss in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.

Source: Shacknews

There are ways to boost your chances of unlocking the weapon. This can be done by completing a few specific Triumphs that you can find in the Journey section:

Deny Death – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon without dying or leaving activity

Alone in the Deep – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon solo without leaving the activity

King of the Deep – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon solo without dying or leaving the activity

In Memoriam – Collect all the Memory of Darkness collectibles

Sovereign – Complete Ghosts of the Deep dungeon on Master difficulty

Each of the above Triumphs that you complete will increase your odds of receiving the Navigator after defeating the final boss. Keep in mind that when Ghosts of the Deep is added to the featured dungeon schedule you will be able to farm the last boss. The dungeon should be added to the rotation in Season 23.

The Navigator perks

Both perks are extremely useful in endgame content.

Source: Shacknews

As for why you want The Navigator, it’s all thanks to its perks. While it might not be the go-to for damage, it’s capable of making your allies nigh-invulnerable and rendering your enemies practically useless in combat.

Weft Cutter: Dealing sustained damage severs the target.

Protective Weave: Firing this weapon at an ally grants Woven Mail to both the user and the target.

Sever reduces a foes’ outgoing damage and when they’re defeated, the turn into a Tangle. While Bungie offers no specifics on the damage reduction, users have estimated that sever is a roughly 40 percent outgoing damage reduction.

As for Woven Mail, it looks to reduce damage dealt to you by 50 to 60 percent. This, along with sever, means you will be taking considerably less damage from bosses and regular mobs. When used in endgame content like Day One raids, The Navigator can keep you alive in otherwise overwhelming situations.

The Navigator Exotic Catalyst

The Navigator also has an Exotic Catalysts that is acquired from the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon. You will need to locate piles of Dead Ghosts, deposit a Vestige of Light, and defeat Thul-Ar, Acolyte of Nokris across three different areas. Once completed, you will receive the weapon’s catalyst.

As for what it does, it offers the perk, Gordian Knot: Hold reload and then shoot to create a Grapple Tangle at the targeted point. This is basically a free grapple point that all players can grab, which is useful for swinging through areas or activating various grenade-based skills.

The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle is one of the more unique weapons in the game. It offers two different verbs from the Strand vocabulary, one that buffs you and allies and another that debuffs foes. When used correctly, you can become practically invincible in even the toughest of activities. Take a moment to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information on a wealth of Exotic weapons in the game.